NHL analyst Mike Rupp believes Connor McDavid ranks ahead of Nathan MacKinnon due to the Edmonton Oilers’ deep playoff runs. McDavid tops NHL Network’s list of the Top 20 centers right now, with the Colorado Avalanche’s MacKinnon at No. 2 and Leon Draisaitl at No. 3. Speaking on NHL Network, Rupp pointed out that Edmonton’s roster has had major holes over the years. However, McDavid has still managed to carry the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. &quot;That roster in Edmonton has had a lot of gaps over the years,&quot; Rupp said (Timestamp- 1:28 onwards). &quot;He's gone to two Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back years, was one game shy of hoisting the Stanley Cup. What he's doing there, dragging that team through the playoffs.&quot; He added that while Draisaitl has also been outstanding, McDavid’s ability to drag his team deep into the playoffs is what separates him: “He's (Nathan MacKinnon) had a better squad. And that's not, we just spoke about Nathan MacKinnon. I'm just saying that's where the gap is for me.Connor, it doesn't matter who is on that Edmonton roster. They are going to be a handful come playoff time. And that's so impressive to me.&quot;McDavid is coming off another remarkable season, registering 100 points in just 67 games despite missing time. He also led the playoffs in scoring with 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists). Brian Boyle compares Connor McDavid’s impact to Bobby Orr Former NHLer turned analyst Brian Boyle shared his perspective on Connor McDavid’s rare talent, even likening his influence on the game to that of the legendary Bobby Orr.Drawing from his own experience in the league and in coaching young players, Boyle admitted that McDavid’s skill set is unlike anything that can be taught. &quot;No one had ever done it before,&quot; Boyle said (Timestamp- 0:47 onwards). &quot;The creativity, the hockey IQ, the shot, the sheet talent level that he has, his dexterity, his movements, how fast he can do things, we haven't seen anybody do it that fast or that well, ever.&quot; Boyle also reflected on how his father once described Orr’s impact, and how Orr completely changed the way defensemen played the game. In his view, McDavid is doing much the same today, redefining what it means to be a dominant center in the NHL. Do you agree with Brian Boyle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.