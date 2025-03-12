NHL analyst opines Connor McDavid needs to "be the best player in the game again" to get Oilers out of current rut 

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have lost seven of their last 10 games. They have lost 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. They sit second in the Pacific Division with a 37-23-4 record but they have struggled to win.

Ad

On TSN's "That’s Hockey", Craig Button and "OverDrive" host Bryan Hayes discussed the Oilers’ issues and Connor McDavid's performance.

"Upfront, I’d still look at Connor McDavid. He has set the bar so high throughout his career — 99% of players in the league today, 99% of players that have ever played the game, would do anything for the season he’s currently having," Hayes said.

Ad

Trending

"But he’s in the 1%. He can be better. He has been much better at times post-Four Nations, but I think that’s another element to it. If he gets cooking, if he’s the best player in the game again — which I think will happen, especially come playoff time — everything looks different... Get McDavid rocking, get Ekholm and Bouchard rocking again, and I think that’s the way to start for the Oilers," he added.

Ad

(from 2:06 mark onwards)

Ad

Connor McDavid has scored 82 points in 58 games this season. He recorded an assist in the loss to Buffalo and played 26:01 minutes.

Turnovers have hurt the Oilers, who control play but give up costly rush chances. Their defensive zone play has improved, but puck management is still an issue. The Oilers are averaging 3.23 goals per game while allowing 2.94. Their power play is strong at 26.6% (fifth in the NHL), but their penalty kill ranks 25th. They have recently won against Montreal and Dallas, but they need to limit mistakes.

Ad

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are leading the Oilers offense and the team is still in a strong position for the playoffs. But it won't be easy to stand up against strong teams like Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

Buffalo kept Connor McDavid's offense in check

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson scored first for Buffalo at 13:28 of the first period, finishing his own rebound past Stuart Skinner. Darnell Nurse tied it in the second period with a shot through traffic.

Ad

Alex Tuch put Buffalo ahead again but Evan Bouchard made it 2-2 with a power-play one-timer from Connor McDavid. Thompson scored the game winner at 3:20 of the third period.

Stuart Skinner made 20 saves against Buffalo but could not secure the win. Draisaitl extended his point streak to 15 games while McDavid was held without a goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama