NHL analyst opines Connor McDavid's 'hero mode' is futile vs Panthers, calls on Oilers' depth scorers to step up in Game 6 SCF 

The Edmonton Oilers have their backs against the wall as they face elimination in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on the road to the Sunshine State. Most of their three losses can be credited to a lack of effective impact from their depth lines with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl having to do most of the work.

The elite pairing currently leads the playoffs with 33 points each with Draisaitl's eight points coming in the Cup Finals and McDavid one behind. But a heavy forecheck and effective D-core have been crucial to shutting them off in the two blowout losses in Games 3 and 5.

The Panthers have been so effective that it took McDavid 19 shots to get a goal in the series, a third-period goal in Game 5 and even then he had recorded six assists in the first four. He has clocked in an average of 28:32 minutes per game (with three heading to overtime) but that is not even half of an entire game.

Frankie Corrado on the TSN broadcast made note of the fact that while the two top forwards have to be better, they will need others in the lineup to help them out. Especially because someone like McDavid cannot push back the Panthers' defense on his own.

"It's all about McDavid and Draisaitl, and right now they're getting outscored when they're on the ice together," Corrado said.

"That can't be the case. It's about getting depth scoring within the group, because when they do get that scoring, they're a much more difficult team to play against. So at the end of it, if we're talking about the six defensemen and the 12th forward, we're kind of missing the plot here. The group can play better.

"The top players can be better. It's just hard playing against the Florida Panthers. This is not a team where McDavid can just go hero mode and put the team on his back.

"It doesn't work that way, and actually it almost feels counterintuitive when it does happen that way because the Panthers kind of just sit back and they wait for you to make your mistake and then pounce on it," he added.

Frankie Corrado points out Oilers' need to start well

Another aspect that has plagued the Oilers so far in this series has been their inability to score first, having been outscored 11-4 in the first periods. They have also kept the lead for just 34 minutes compared to Panthers' 200.

"If they get it done, they will have to play with a lead — which is something they haven't done much in this series," Corrado said. "It's almost like they don't want to. It's hard enough to beat the Panthers. It's really hard to beat the Panthers when you don't play with a lead. They're going to have to score first. They're going to have to find a way to build on it.

"As much as they're a resilient group — that eventually runs out against a team like the Florida Panthers — who are looking to kind of write the wrong from last year in a sense, where they had three games to close this thing out last year and they didn't do it — I can't imagine they want to squander another opportunity, especially on home ice," he added.

It remains to be seen if McDavid and Co. can force a Game 7 against the Panthers. They were successful in doing that last year after being 3-0 down, while Florida will look to complete the job in their first chance in 2025.

Will the Edmonton Oilers tie the series in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

