NHL analyst opines Jets may target $19,950,000 Canucks forward if Vancouver "throws up the white flag" on his contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have been anything but consistent this season, especially after winning the Pacific Division last season and advancing to the Western Conference Semi-Final.

Ad

One of the biggest members of that team who remains on the club this season is forward Brock Boeser, who is playing on an expiring contract and has reportedly been unable to agree to terms on a new extension.

According to NHL insider Bryan Hayes, the Winnipeg Jets are the top team that Boeser could be traded to if the Canucks were to abandon hope of an extended postseason run.

"I think the Winnipeg Jets would be a team that would circle him. Brock Boeser is not a guy that's going to put you over the top, he's not a superstar, but he's a veteran in his prime that is a pure goal scorer that proved last year he is someone that can get it done in the playoffs. And I think if Vancouver throws up the white flag and says we're not going to sign him, I would be very surprised if they didn't get a lot of action on him."

Ad

Trending

The Jets are the top team in the National Hockey League and have as good a chance as any team north of the border to capture the first Stanley Cup victory by a Canadian-based franchise.

An addition of Boeser, currently in the final year of a three-year, $19.5 million deal that he signed with Vancouver in 2022, would give them a goal-scoring forward coming off a 40-goal campaign that could be easily inserted into their top-six forward lines.

Ad

The Canucks have been unable to come to terms on a new contract with Brock Boeser

Boeser has reportedly been unable to come to terms on a new deal with Canucks management.

In fact, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli reported recently that Boeser turned down a lengthy extension offer.

“The Canucks put a 5-year, $40 million offer on the table, but Boeser is looking for more term in this slow-moving game of ‘chicken'," Seravalli wrote. “Expect it to heat up this week. The Canucks essentially dared him to go out and replicate his 40-goal season. He’s on track for 28 with seven games missed due to injury, which is close to his career average.”

Boeser has already missed time this season due to injury, and has scored 18 goals with 18 assists - nowhere near the pace of last season when he scored 40 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama