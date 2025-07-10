  • home icon
  NHL analyst opines Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup window remains open after Mitch Marner's exit 

NHL analyst opines Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup window remains open after Mitch Marner's exit 

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 10, 2025 05:23 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Jason Demers opines Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup window remains open after Mitch Marner's exit - Source: Imagn

The trade of star winger Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights was a shock to many hockey fans.

Marner has long been a central figure in the Maple Leafs' core. His exit naturally sparks debate about the team’s future Cup hopes. However, NHL analyst Jason Demers feels Toronto’s championship window is very much alive, even in Marner’s absence.

Speaking on TSN's "FanDuel Overdrive", Demers acknowledged that losing Marner will require an adjustment period. The team will need other players to step up and fill the offensive void.

“But I do think that they have four solid lines, and I think they have a really good D-core and goaltending," Demers said (Timestamp: 35:26 onwards). "You look at Craig Berube and the style he's implemented. They’re just going to have to continue to get even tighter defensively and play that hard-nosed system.
“I think guys will buy in. You can win a Cup without having 100-point goal scorers. It's been done. It's possible. This is just a team that's going to have to figure out a way to do that," he added.
Demers believes general manager Brad Traveling can also supplement the roster with more moves if needed. The team has cap flexibility now and assets to make upgrades at the trade deadline.

Overall, while Mitch Marner's departure presents a challenge, Demers sees no reason why this Leafs core cannot remain a serious Cup threat if they adjust their style and come together as a group.

Ryan Reaves points to ‘ruthless’ Leafs fans as reason for Mitch Marner’s exit

On the "Cam & Strick" podcast, Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves reflected on Mitch Marner's longtime commitment to the franchise, recognizing his dedication and years of service to the team.

"Mitchie earned the right to go wherever he wants," Reaves said (Timestamp: 1:42:13 onwards). "He's dedicated a lot of his career — his whole career — to Toronto. A hometown guy. He's poured everything he had into it. Sometimes it's just time to move on."
Reaves pointed to the intense criticism Marner faced from Toronto's passionate fan base as a likely factor in his decision to move on.

"I think they can be a little ruthless to him. I guess just because he's the hometown guy, and sometimes fans want to point fingers at somebody."

Ryan Reaves said that with such a large fan base in Toronto, players are exposed to both support and criticism. He believes it's difficult for any player to constantly see negative comments and that it can become frustrating over time.

