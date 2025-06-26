NHL analyst opines Mitch Marner was "unfairly maligned" in Toronto; names $2.15B franchise in Leafs star's free agency sweepstakes

Mitch Marner is headed into free agency this offseason after nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward is expected to have several suitors, with a number of teams looking to make him the face of the lineup.

Marner's six-year, $65,408,000 contract ends on Monday. The right winger scored a career-best 102 points last season. Projections show that teams would have to bid $13 million annual average value range to sign him.

According to Craig Button on TSN's broadcast, Marner might join the Washington Capitals, who are valued $2.15 billion according to Forbes. This is one of Marner's early links to the Capitals.

Button said that with Alexander Ovechkin's time in the NHL coming to an end soon, with the 2025-26 season set to be the final of his five-year $47.5 million contract with the franchise, they might replace Ovi with a new star.

"I have the Washington Capitals, who I think are a top team," Button said. "Alexander Ovechkin is going to be 40 come September. You add a Mitch Marner, and now as Alexander Ovechkin gets to the twilight of his career, why wouldn't Mitch Marner be a great fit there? They have an excellent team. They have excellent prospects.

"You can replace one superstar with another. Mitch Marner is a top player in this league." [5:00 onwards]

Button continued that the Maple Leafs have been harsh with their hometown boy. A lot of Marner's regular-season accomplishments have been overlooked by the media because of the lack of sustainable playoff success, for which the 28-year-old has been made the scapegoat.

"I think he's been really unfairly maligned in Toronto," Button added. "People say, "Oh, Mitch Marner couldn't do it. He wasn't able to do it." I don't think they have a third line or a fourth line in Toronto. I don't think they've been helped here. Toronto Maple Leafs are not going to find a player to replace Mitch Marner."

Mitch Marner and family spotted house hunting in Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the teams closely associated with signing Mitch Marner. They attempted to trade for him around the deadline in March, but Marner refused due to his no-trade clause. According to Daily Face Off, Marner and his wife were recently spotted house hunting in Vegas.

The Knights have a tight cap space, but there is growing belief that Alex Pietrangelo will go to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), freeing up his $8.8 million AAV.

There is speculation that Marner might sign a short-term deal and test free agency again at 32 to maximize his profitability. However, a long-term move to Vegas is something the Knights would hope for.

