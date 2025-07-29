NHL analyst opines teams are avoiding Matt Grzelcyk due to his 5-foot-10, 180-lb frame

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:43 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst opines teams are avoiding Matt Grzelcyk due to his 5-foot-10, 180-lb frame - Source: Imagn

Unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. His smaller stature for an NHL defenseman has been a topic of discussion throughout his career, as the league often favors larger players for their physicality and defensive presence.

Ad

Grzelcyk is considered undersized for an NHL defenseman, where players often exceed 6 feet and 200 pounds. This has led to criticism at times, with some analysts and fans noting that his size can be a limitation in physical matchups or board battles.

Recently, on NHL on TNT, analyst Jamison Coyle suggested that teams may be hesitant to sign Matt Grzelcyk due to his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame.

"He might just be on the wrong side of the trend. I don't think there was a defenseman drafted that was under 6 feet tall. He's not the biggest guy," Coyle said," (1:27 onwards).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Coyle acknowledged Grzelcyk’s tenacity and gritty playing style but pointed out that teams, looking at past playoff successes, may prioritize larger players on the backend, which could unfairly impact Grzelcyk’s prospects.

"Having said that I think he plays with a tremendous amount if tenacity, and he's got sandpaper to his game. I just think team's look at what has won in the playoffs, in the past, and if you were lacking size, particularly in the backend, teams are avoiding that a little bit, which isn't fair to Matt Grzelyck," he added.
Ad
Ad

Despite his small frame, Grzelcyk has carved out a successful career by leveraging his strengths, which include exceptional skating, puck-moving ability, and hockey IQ.

How has Matt Grzelcyk fared in the NHL?

Matt Grzelcyk was drafted 85th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2012 NHL draft. He made his debut during the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016.

The 31-year-old spent eight seasons and played 445 games for the Bruins before joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as a free agent last season. He accumulated 40 points through a goal and 39 assists in 82 regular-season games, with a plus-minus of -6 rating.

Overall, Grzelcyk has racked up 175 points through 26 goals and 149 assists in 527 career games.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications