Unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. His smaller stature for an NHL defenseman has been a topic of discussion throughout his career, as the league often favors larger players for their physicality and defensive presence.Grzelcyk is considered undersized for an NHL defenseman, where players often exceed 6 feet and 200 pounds. This has led to criticism at times, with some analysts and fans noting that his size can be a limitation in physical matchups or board battles.Recently, on NHL on TNT, analyst Jamison Coyle suggested that teams may be hesitant to sign Matt Grzelcyk due to his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame.&quot;He might just be on the wrong side of the trend. I don't think there was a defenseman drafted that was under 6 feet tall. He's not the biggest guy,&quot; Coyle said,&quot; (1:27 onwards).Coyle acknowledged Grzelcyk’s tenacity and gritty playing style but pointed out that teams, looking at past playoff successes, may prioritize larger players on the backend, which could unfairly impact Grzelcyk’s prospects.&quot;Having said that I think he plays with a tremendous amount if tenacity, and he's got sandpaper to his game. I just think team's look at what has won in the playoffs, in the past, and if you were lacking size, particularly in the backend, teams are avoiding that a little bit, which isn't fair to Matt Grzelyck,&quot; he added.Despite his small frame, Grzelcyk has carved out a successful career by leveraging his strengths, which include exceptional skating, puck-moving ability, and hockey IQ.How has Matt Grzelcyk fared in the NHL?Matt Grzelcyk was drafted 85th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2012 NHL draft. He made his debut during the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016.The 31-year-old spent eight seasons and played 445 games for the Bruins before joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as a free agent last season. He accumulated 40 points through a goal and 39 assists in 82 regular-season games, with a plus-minus of -6 rating.Overall, Grzelcyk has racked up 175 points through 26 goals and 149 assists in 527 career games.