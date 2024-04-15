NHL analyst opines Winnipeg Jets have massive playoffs advantage over Colorado Avalanche in one specific department

The Winnipeg Jets are among the four Canadian teams that made it to the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. They are set to kick off their playoff journey against the Colorado Avalanche in a best-of-seven series in the first round.

The Jets hold the second spot in the Central Division with 106 points, while the Avs trail them by just a point in the division standings. The Winnipeg Jets cruised to a commanding 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche in their last game on Saturday.

The result has positioned the Jets ahead of the Avalanche in the playoff series. TSN analyst Martin Biron recently joined Jay Onrait on SportsCentre and opined that the Jets have a significant advantage over the Avalanche in goaltending.

Despite Colorado being the current betting favorite, Biron reckons the crucial role of goaltending in the matchup. Connor Hellebuyck's impressive performance in goals saved above expectation underscores his impact in the crease, potentially giving the Jets an edge over the Avalanche in the playoffs:

"I'm giving the Jets the advantage," Biron said. Colorado is the betting favorite right now when you look at that first round of playoffs, the odds are already out there. But for me, I look into crease number one let's look at the goaltending matchup."

He added,

"Connor Hellebuyck is the No. 1 goaltender in goals saved above expectation this year. He has been dominant, so that matchup is definitely on the Winnipeg side. So you're looking at the offense; it's pretty equal defensively, and in that regard, the Jets are much better. So I'm giving the Jets the advantage and the value there."

Connor Hellebuyck is third in the league with an SV% of .922. In 59 games this season, he has a GAA of 2.38, which places him sixth in the league.

How Winnipeg Jets shut out the Colorado Avalanche

The Jets cruised past the Avs with a 7-0 shutout win at Ball Arena on Saturday night. Following the win, Winnipeg now firmly holds the second spot in the Central Division.

Sean Monahan and Josh Morrissey accumulated three points apiece, while Kyle Connor, Nicolas Ehlers, David Gustafsson, and Adam Lowry all racked up two points on the night for the Jets. Hellebuyck made 30 saves and recorded his 37th NHL career shutout win in the process.

Both the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche are scheduled to meet in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The playoffs begin on April 20.