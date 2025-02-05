NHL analyst pitches $32,000,000 star as Sidney Crosby replacement if Penguins captain fails to make 4 Nations Face-Off

On Wednesday, NHL insider Matt Larkin talked about potential replacements for Sidney Crosby if he is forced to sit out of the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain did not practice on Wednesday.

He is reportedly being evaluated for an upper-body injury after a collision with two New Jersey Devils players in Tuesday’s game.

Larkin posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the issue.

“If Sidney Crosby were to miss 4 Nations – I'd consider Steven Stamkos as a replacement.” Larkin posted. “Not saying he's the best candidate, but if Sid misses, Stammer can fill elder statesman role, while you also add a one-timer to Canada power play (which Cooper knows how to deploy of course),” Larkin tweeted.

Crosby left the rink for an examination in the locker room after he got entangled with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula. Commentators claimed that he favored his left arm.

“That’s not an easy loss when you lose a guy like that for a period of time,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the game, via NHL.com. “Obviously, he means so much to this team in so many ways. He’s the heartbeat of the group. I thought the guys competed hard (in Crosby’s absence).”

Crosby returned to the bench after a few minutes and finished the game. He also downplayed the injury in the postgame press conference.

“I got tangled up,” Crosby said.

If Crosby is injured, his absence will be a huge blow for Canada in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. He was tapped to captain the national team.

Sidney Crosby’s grit goes unrewarded as Penguins lose to Devils

Despite Sidney Crosby's determination and an exciting comeback from the Pittsburgh Penguins, they lost to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 after a penalty shootout.

Rickard Rakell and Kevin Hayes scored for the Penguins after Devils forward Jack Hughes’ double gave his team a 2-0 advantage. The game remained tied through regulation and overtime before Timo Meier landed the winning score in the seventh round of the shootout at PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby had an assist and extended his point streak. He has four goals and three assists in the last five games.

The Penguins will face the New York Rangers on Friday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday before the league takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

