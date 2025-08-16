NHL analyst plays down scenario of Matthew Tkachuk sitting out Panthers' entire regular season amid injury concerns

Matthew Tkachuk played through serious injuries last season, helping the Florida Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup. He later revealed he had a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, with the adductor even torn from the bone.

Despite that, he played all 23 playoff games, tied for the team lead in points, and scored the goal that sealed the Cup in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Those injuries are still an issue as the new season approaches. Tkachuk has said surgery is still an option, which could keep him out for the first few months. That has led to some speculation that Florida might hold him out of the entire regular season, similar to how Tampa Bay handled Nikita Kucherov a few years ago.

Sportsnet’s Michael Amato, though, does not see that happening.

“The flaw with that theory is that the Olympics are in February and there’s no way Tkachuk would sit out if he can get himself healthy,” Amato wrote in his Friday Four column.

He also pointed out that the Tkachuk brothers showed during the 4 Nations Face-Off that they won’t miss a chance to compete in a Canada–U.S. matchup.

Still, the timeline for his return is uncertain. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported in his Insider Notebook for Bleacher Report that recovery could take “three to five months.” That would mean Matthew Tkachuk might not play until March, which would also keep him out of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Tkachuk told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski he is “still hoping to hit the ice as soon as possible.”

"If I do get the surgery, it definitely will be the first two, maybe three months (of the season) if that's the case. But it's still undecided at this point."

For now, Matthew Tkachuk's return depends on whether surgery is needed.

Matthew Tkachuk shares Stanley Cup day with family in St. Louis

In July, Matthew Tkachuk spent his Stanley Cup day in St. Louis for the second year. He started at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which he called a “mandatory first stop.” He also visited the Brentwood police and fire departments to thank first responders. At the police station, he joked, via NHL.com,

“Hopefully that’s my last time in a cell unless it’s with the Cup again another time.”

Later, he joined his family, including his father, Keith, and brother Brady, for celebrations. Reflecting on winning back-to-back titles with Florida, Tkachuk said,

“This is kind of like the cherry on top of what an incredible year it was.”

His day with the Cup showed how much he values family, community, and simple moments of celebration.

