NHL analyst pleads with Sidney Crosby to demand trade from Pittsburgh Penguins after experiencing 'winning environment' at 4 Nations

Sidney Crosby has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins for 20 years, leading the team to three Stanley Cup victories. This season, however, the Penguins are struggling. They are last in the Metropolitan Division and have little chance of making the playoffs. NHL analyst Bryan Hayes believes Crosby should consider leaving.

During an appearance on Sports Center with Jay Onrait, Hayes urged Crosby to demand a trade. He highlighted the stark contrast between Crosby's experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the struggles of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Playing alongside Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, Crosby found himself in a winning environment once again. Hayes suggested that returning to a struggling team after that must have been frustrating for Crosby:

"I'm hoping that the 4 Nations Face Off finally did trigger that. The last thing that was necessary for Sid to realize how different it is, the comparing and contrasting a winning environment to a losing environment. I keep pleading this. I'm pleading it on your show. I'm pleading it with on my show. I hope Sid looked at that ride with Nathan MacKinnon, with Connor McDavid, all eyes on him again, which is so deserving," Hayes said.

Hayes hoped Crosby realizes he deserves to play for a top team again:

"He's so worthy of it. And he finally realizes -- that's enough, like going from Thursday night in Boston, Canada vs USA, to Saturday where Pittsburgh got pumped. You couldn't find a bigger compare and contrast scenario in pro sports, so I'm hoping, my fingers have been crossed for a long time," Hayes said.

The Penguins hired Kyle Dubas to build a contender around Crosby, but his decisions at the helm have not paid off. He signed Tristan Jarry to a long-term contract, then sent him to the AHL. He gave Ryan Graves a six-year deal, but Graves has not contributed much offensively. He also traded for Erik Karlsson, who has not played at the level expected. These moves have left Pittsburgh in a tough spot. The team is not strong enough to compete but has not fully committed to a rebuild.

Philip Tomasino calls Sidney Crosby a legend after 4 Nations Face-Off performance

Sidney Crosby impressed his younger Canadian teammates at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He recorded five points and helped Canada win against the U.S. Philip Tomasino praised his leadership, saying (via hockeynews.com):

"I mean, he's a legend. That guy's a legend. He's a winner. He's won everywhere he's been. He's a guy I've looked up to my whole life, and there's so many great memories of him."

Crosby is still among the NHL’s top centers even at age 37. He deserves a chance to compete for another Stanley Cup, but Pittsburgh is not in a position to offer that.

