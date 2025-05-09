NHL analyst points out Maple Leafs' 'biggest difference' after rare 2-0 series lead against Panthers - "All about counter punch"

The Toronto Maple Leafs now lead their playoff series 2-0 against the Florida Panthers. This is a rare position for them. In past years, they often struggled early in the playoffs.
In Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman talked about the change.
“The biggest difference to me when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs now and past years, is they're not panicking,” Friedman said (18:50). “Their coach has created a calmness around them.”
Craig Berube stayed focused after the chaos of Game 1 and the goalie injury in Game 2. He told the team to concentrate on winning.
Friedman said the team is showing more maturity now.
"A lot of these guys are older now," Friedman added. "They've seen the good, they've seen the bad. I think you understood everything that happened. But they're calm. They don't lose their minds."
Friedman also mentioned Mitch Marner. In past years, Marner sometimes looked nervous during big moments. But in Game 2, Marner scored the winning goal just after Florida tied the game.
"They're different now," Friedman said. "They don't get rattled. They understand it's all about punch, counter punch."
Pierre LeBrun praised Toronto Maple Leafs for staying calm and focused
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun also praised the Maple Leafs for staying calm. He pointed out that, in the past, players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander might have been distracted by the Panthers' physical play. Instead, they have stayed focused on this series.
"It's the kind of poise that we've seen so far from the league players that perhaps, in the past, might have easily been distracted by that kind of thing, by Brad Marchand himself in some Boston series between the Leafs," LeBrun said on Wednesday.
LeBrun also pointed out that after Florida tied the game, the Leafs quickly scored.
"They gave up that tying goal early in the third period," LeBrun added. "Anton Lundell, in the past, it might have been a moment in a playoff game where everything comes off the rails for the core of this Leafs team, instead, they scored in the next shift."
The Maple Leafs used to let playoff pressure affect them. Now they stay even and focused.
