NHL analyst predicts Matthew Knies' next contract with Toronto Maple Leafs in light of John Tavares, $65,408,000 star's extension talks

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is having a strong second NHL season. His ice time has increased from 13:40 last season to 18:26 this season. Playing alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Knies has become an important part of the team’s offense.

The Maple Leafs have important contract decisions ahead. They are working on deals for John Tavares and Marner whose six-year, $65,408,000 contract is also ending this season. However, Knies is also in the same line playing in the last year of his three-year contract.

NHL analyst Spencer Lazary predicts Knies could sign a four-year, $16 million contract with a $4 million annual cap hit.

"(A) $16 million (contract) over four years is a good deal for both sides. Knies’ new AAV would increase to $4.5 million, which would be affordable for the Maple Leafs while also giving them the chance to allocate salary to other areas. It also ensures that they don’t sign a long-term contract that doesn’t age well," Lazary wrote for The Hockey Writers.

Trending

Matthew Knies has scored 21 goals and 36 points in 51 games this season. Knies brings size and skill to the Leafs' top line. He battles for pucks and creates scoring chances.

However, contracts are based on production, not just playing style.

This season is his first real breakout year, so a long-term deal is unlikely. A short-term contract would give Toronto flexibility while giving Knies a chance to earn a bigger contract later.

Matthew Knies' impressive hat trick against Boston earlier this year

Matthew Knies scored his career first hat-trick in a 6-4 win over Boston Bruins on January 4th at Scotiabank Arena.

“It felt incredible,” Knies said, per NHL.com. “I felt the luck back on my side and that was a good game, a good overall effort from all of us in here. It was a good game.”

Expand Tweet

Knies even received praise from captain Auston Matthews, who talked about his potential.

“I’m happy for him, he played awesome and got rewarded for just a great game all around at both ends of the ice,” Matthews said. “I think tonight he showed the potential he has and he is just going to continue to get better.”

The Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with a 33-20-2 record. Matthew Knies has helped the team stay competitive playing primarily on the top line alongside Matthews.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback