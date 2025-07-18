NHL analyst predicts new defenseman could lead Maple Leafs’ powerplay after Mitch Marner exit

Dakota Joshua was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick. The Canucks shed $3.25 million, leaving them with around $4 million in cap space.
Joshua recorded 69 points over the last three seasons. He missed training camp last year as he was dealing with treatment for testicular cancer.
With the addition of players like Nicolas Roy, Mattias Macelli and Joshua, the Leafs are increasing their depth. Toronto hopes to make a strong two-way player out of Joshua. He started almost 60% of his shifts last season in the defensive area, and this trade may aid Leafs' power play situation.
After the trade was announced, TSN's "Overdrive" panel, featuring Bryan Hayes, Frankie Corrado and Jason Strudwick, discussed Joshua's potential impact on the power play. According per Hayes, he could make it to the team's power play.
"I think with Marner gone, they're going to go back to a conventional four-and-one," Hayes said (03:00). "Maybe Rielly gets another opportunity there. I think that would benefit him—again, trying to get some cookies on the power play and feel like you're contributing a little bit more in areas where you're comfortable.
"But that's why I think it's an unfinished product. Maybe we're looking at the forwards, and it could possibly be Treliving trying to find a puck-moving defenseman or two."
Toronto has a hole in its power play after the departure of Mitch Marner's, who scored 33 points on the power play last season. As he moves to the Vegas Golden Knights, Craig Berube has the decision of sorting who runs their power play alongside Auston Matthews.
Canucks President makes feelings known about signing Dakota Joshua
Vancouver Canucks president Patrik Allvin wished Dakota Joshua the best after his time in Toronto, while also acknowledging how he handled his health situation.
“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” Allvin said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”
It is a happy situation for Joshua, who will have a fresh start in Toronto. He has also played under Craig Berube in the past as part of the San Jose Sharks.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama