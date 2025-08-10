NHL analyst predicts 'realistic' contract figure for Oilers' Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers and Stuart Skinner missed another chance to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. They lost to the Florida Panthers in the final again.

Ad

The Oilers often trailed early and could not recover. Skinner and Calvin Pickard were outplayed by Sergei Bobrovsky. They couldn't stop Florida's early offense, and the Cats won the series in six games.

Stuart Skinner played well in 2023-24, helping the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. He had a 2.45 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 23 playoff games. In 2024-25, his numbers dropped. His goals-against average increased to 3.00, and his save percentage fell to .889 in 15 playoff games. This decline affected the Oilers’ playoff success.

Ad

Trending

Skinner has one more season to help the Oilers win. This is the last year of his three-year, $7,800,000 contract worth $2.6 million per season.

Oilers Nation’s Zach Laing gave a contract prediction for Skinner. He suggests an extension of five years at $6.817 million per season.

"The predicted, or most likely deal is a five-year extension carrying a $6.817-million cap hit — something Evolving Hockey projects to have a 22 percent chance of happening," Laing wrote in his column on Saturday.

Ad

If Skinner proves he is a true No. 1 goalie, the Oilers may keep him long term. If not, they might look for another starter. The 2025-26 season will decide his next contract. It will also influence the team’s future, because captain Connor McDavid is also in the last year of his contract.

So, the team's Stanley Cup potential will face its ultimate test.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch trusts Stuart Skinner

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch trusted Stuart Skinner to start Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final 2025. It was a decisive game, as the Oilers were trailing 3-2 against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

Knoblauch had praised Skinner for his performance in high-pressure games.

"Stu has been in a lot of high-pressure games and has played really well," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "You look at the amount of elimination games he’s played, there was six last year, and every single (elimination) game he’s played in were really solid, if not spectacular performances. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him."

Unfortunately, the Oilers lost 5-1. Skinner gave up three goals on 23 shots, with a .870 save percentage. The loss ended the Oilers’ season and their chance at the Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama