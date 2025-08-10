NHL analyst predicts 'realistic' contract figure for Oilers' Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers and Stuart Skinner missed another chance to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. They lost to the Florida Panthers in the final again.
The Oilers often trailed early and could not recover. Skinner and Calvin Pickard were outplayed by Sergei Bobrovsky. They couldn't stop Florida's early offense, and the Cats won the series in six games.
Stuart Skinner played well in 2023-24, helping the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. He had a 2.45 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 23 playoff games. In 2024-25, his numbers dropped. His goals-against average increased to 3.00, and his save percentage fell to .889 in 15 playoff games. This decline affected the Oilers’ playoff success.
Skinner has one more season to help the Oilers win. This is the last year of his three-year, $7,800,000 contract worth $2.6 million per season.
Oilers Nation’s Zach Laing gave a contract prediction for Skinner. He suggests an extension of five years at $6.817 million per season.
"The predicted, or most likely deal is a five-year extension carrying a $6.817-million cap hit — something Evolving Hockey projects to have a 22 percent chance of happening," Laing wrote in his column on Saturday.
If Skinner proves he is a true No. 1 goalie, the Oilers may keep him long term. If not, they might look for another starter. The 2025-26 season will decide his next contract. It will also influence the team’s future, because captain Connor McDavid is also in the last year of his contract.
So, the team's Stanley Cup potential will face its ultimate test.
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch trusts Stuart Skinner
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch trusted Stuart Skinner to start Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final 2025. It was a decisive game, as the Oilers were trailing 3-2 against the Florida Panthers.
Knoblauch had praised Skinner for his performance in high-pressure games.
"Stu has been in a lot of high-pressure games and has played really well," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "You look at the amount of elimination games he’s played, there was six last year, and every single (elimination) game he’s played in were really solid, if not spectacular performances. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him."
Unfortunately, the Oilers lost 5-1. Skinner gave up three goals on 23 shots, with a .870 save percentage. The loss ended the Oilers’ season and their chance at the Stanley Cup.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama