NHL analyst questions $41,000,000 star's place in Oilers lineup, reveals surprising stats alongside Connor McDavid & Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins once again had a decent season in 2024-25. Although his offensive production was not even half of what he scored in 2022-23, he still reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his last five seasons.NHL insider Jason Gregor questioned Nugent-Hopkins’ role in the Edmonton Oilers lineup. On &quot;The Jason Gregor Show&quot; on Friday, he pointed out that Nugent-Hopkins scored only three goals at five-on-five with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.&quot;Did you know that last season Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored three goals with McDavid or Draisaitl on the ice, five on five,&quot; Gregor said. &quot;So Nugent-Hopkins has scored twice as many goals away form Draisaitl and McDavid.Gregor suggested Nugent-Hopkins might be better as a third-line center.&quot;So would you consider him as a third line center? I strongly would,&quot; Gregor said. &quot;I really, would. I've seen enough to know what Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can do on my top line. He's reliable. Yes, I get all that, but he doesn't produce a lot of goals for you.&quot;Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $41 million contract, according to Spotrac. His cap hit is $5.125 million per season, which he will receive till the 2028-29 season. Nugent-Hopkins played 78 games in 2024-25 and scored 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points, a big drop from his 37 goals and 104-point season in 2022-23.Gregor said Nugent-Hopkins is reliable and strong defensively, but he suggested giving another player a chance on the top line.&quot;Maybe now's the time to give someone else a look,&quot; Gregor said. &quot;I can always go back to Nugent Hopkins. But considering he scored three goals with them last year, three goals in 478 minutes, and then he scored six goals in the other 534 minutes away from them, could make an argument. Maybe he's better on your third line.&quot;However, Gregor kept the door open to put Nugent-Hopkins back on the top line if needed.Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' impressive playoff performance for the OilersIn the 2025 playoffs, Nugent-Hopkins scored six goals and 14 assists in 22 games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final, but Edmonton lost again to the Florida Panthers. In the Final, he had one goal and one assist in Game 4, which Edmonton won 5-4 in overtime.&quot;We just push each other, and we don't want to quit on each other,&quot; Nugent-Hopkin said after that game.Kris Knoblauch's usage of Nugent-Hopkins next season may shape both the forward's numbers and Edmonton's lineup balance.