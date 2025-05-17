The Vancouver Canucks promoted Adam Foote to coach after Rick Tocchet stepped down on April 29. Foote had been with the team as an assistant coach for three seasons. His only head coaching experience was with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL from 2018 to 2020, so the move has raised questions among NHL analysts, including Nick Kypreos.

Ad

Kypreos, co-host of the Kyper and Bourne podcast, said thaat promoting assistants to head coaches can be risky. He said Foote is respected and has grown as a coach, but keeping the job in-house might not be the best move.

"Listen, Adam Foote, I've known for a long time and very much a guy that has a ton of respect as a person and as a coach, getting better and better," Kypreos said.

Ad

Trending

"You hope that's the case. I don't know whether or not it's a good idea to keep it internal at this point, whether or not you needed fresh eyes."

Kypreos pointed to other situations where assistant coaches became head coaches but struggled. He cited the examples like Colin Campbell and Mike Murphy, who found the transition difficult.

Kypreos also said that it’s unclear if Foote has set opinions about players from working under Tocchet, which could make it difficult for players to feel they have a clean slate.

Ad

"And I don't know if there's preconceived notions on a few players that him, and Rick may have had already," Kypreos said.

"Sometimes players are desperate for fresh eyes, new attitude and a chance to give a new first impression. But Adam's a quality guy. He's a hockey guy through and through and deserves the opportunity."

Ad

Even with the concerns, Kypreos understands that Foote is a quality person and deserves the opportunity.

Nick Kypreos also said that many Canucks fans likely hoped Tocchet would stay, but the team wasn't willing to meet his salary demands. Kypreos noted that money often becomes the main issue in these situations.

"I'm sure Vancouver Canuck fans would have hoped that Rick would stay," Kypreos said.

"Obviously, the money was the big issue there. I know there's a lot of things, a lot of boxes that need to be checked off for any free agent, player or coach, but money always starts at the top."

Ad

Ad

The Canucks missed the playoffs this year, finishing six points behind the final Wild Card spot. Injuries, including to goalie Thatcher Demko, played a part. There were also reports of tension in the locker room, including between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, who was traded to the Rangers on Jan. 31.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes praised Adam Foote

Adam Foote has built trust with the team and played a big role in the penalty kill. He received praise from Canucks captain Quinn Hughes in February.

Ad

"This is a guy that coaches his defensemen, coaches his players, like he'd want his kids coached," Hughes said (via NHL.com). "And then on top of that, with all the experience he has."

Adam Foote played 19 seasons in the NHL with the Nordiques, Avalanche and Blue Jackets. He won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001 with Colorado and earned gold with Canada in the 2002 Olympics. Foote retired in 2010 after 1,154 regular-season games and 170 playoff games.

The Canucks will hope that Foote can help them return to the playoffs. Time will tell if the decision to stay internal was the right one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama