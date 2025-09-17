NHL analyst Jamie McLennan questions J.T. Miller’s appointment as Rangers captain and suggests Adam Fox was overlooked.

The New York Rangers named J.T. Miller their new captain on Tuesday. It makes him the 29th player in franchise history to wear the “C.” The 32-year-old forward takes over from Jacob Trouba, who was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks on December.

Miller, acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at last season’s trade deadline, registered 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games overall last season. It included 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) with the Rangers.

Speaking on TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, Jamie McLennan, however, wasn’t fully sold on the decision.

"I thought that was strange. I'm sorry. You guys tell me... I do respect it because you're right, he's a really good player and he comes to play every night. He is an intense guy. But it's not like he's been there 10 years.” McLennan said. (0:04 onwards)

McLennan questioned whether Miller had the history with the team to be given the honor so quickly. He argued that defenseman Adam Fox, who has spent six seasons with the Rangers and already serves as an alternate captain, would have been a more natural choice.

“I don't know what Adam Fox is like but that to me it was like, "Okay, Fox has been there for a while." he added.

Fox has been a core part of the Rangers’ lineup for years, while Miller has only been with the team since late January.

Analyst Jeff O’Neill pushes back on McLennan’s view of J.T. Miller as Rangers captain

Unlike Jamie McLennan, Jeff O’Neill supported the Rangers’ decision to hand the captaincy to J.T. Miller. He felt the team wanted a change from relying solely on skill and finesse of a player.

"But I think they were so tired of the soft and the soft and the skill and it's like, "We need to have one guy that's going to lead the charge." And at least the one thing you can say about the guy, he's gonna bring it most nights.” O’Neill said. (0:47 onwards)

O’Neill acknowledged Miller can sometimes push things too far, but said his competitive edge and willingness to lead the charge are exactly what the Rangers need. In his view, Miller’s DNA as a fiery, high-energy player makes him the right choice to wear the “C.”

