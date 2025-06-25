  • home icon
  • NHL analyst questions Russian star Alex Mogilny's worthiness of Hockey Hall of Fame nod; flabbergasted by Carey Price's omission

By ARJUN B
Published Jun 25, 2025 05:11 GMT
NHL analyst Bryan Hayes shared his surprise and disappointment with Carey Price's omission from the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2025 class, which was revealed on Tuesday.

Hayes took issue with Russian star Alex Mogilny getting the nod while Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price was omitted in his first year of eligibility.

Speaking on TSN FanDuel Overdrive, Hayes said:

"The omission, who you’re alluding to, and I agree with your sentiments here, is Carey Price. He was eligible. How Carey Price is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer is absolutely beyond me. It’s shades of Brendan Shanahan when Shanahan didn’t get in... had to wait. I couldn’t believe that."
Hayes acknowledged Mogilny's stellar career, including a 76-goal season in 1992-93 with the Buffalo Sabres. However, he questioned whether Mogilny's body of work warranted induction over Price's stellar resume in Montreal.

"Mogilny is what makes it complicated. I’ve been of the belief I think he should be in. I’ve always thought of him as a superstar," Hayes said. "Now, his numbers don’t necessarily express that. He did score 76 goals in a season .... But his numbers don’t scream Hall of Fame.”
In Hayes' opinion, Price has a stronger Hall of Fame case than Alex Mogilny.

Price has won the Vezina Trophy, Jennings Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award during his 15 seasons with the Canadiens. His omission left Hayes flabbergasted, considering Price's status as one of the NHL's top netminders of his era.

The Hall of Fame selections are voted on by an 18-member selection committee. Mogilny, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker made up the Class of 2025.

Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan "surprised" with Carey Price's exclusion from Hall of Fame

Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan expressed his surprise when Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was not inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year.

In the Montreal Gazette, Cowan wrote:

“I was surprised Price didn’t get in after his former teammate and Canadiens captain Shea Weber was inducted in his first year of eligibility last year. But it’s always hard to predict what the secretive 18-member Hall of Fame selection committee will do.”
Cowan also noted that inductees like Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist were voted in during their first year of eligibility, making Price's initial exclusion a surprise.

A knee injury ultimately ended Price's career early after he was only able to play five games in the 2021-22 season.

