NHL analyst quotes staggering 8-year deal for Jake Walman with Edmonton Oilers

Jake Walman, traded to the Edmonton Oilers in March near the trade deadline, is in the last year of his contract. NHL analyst Tyler Yaremchuk spoke about his situation on Oilers Nation’s Everyday podcast. Speaking on Saturday, he said that this is the final year teams can offer an eight-year deal under the current CBA.&quot;That actually does get relatively interesting, for a guy like Wallman,&quot; Yaremchuk said.Walman will be 30 when he becomes a free agent in 2026. Yaremchuk said that a long-term deal now could give Walman career security.&quot;When he signs that next contract, giving Jake Walman the security of how's an eight-year deal sound?&quot; Yaremchuk said. &quot;It's the last contract you're likely ever going to sign in the league, but it is your — and I know he's making good money right now, 3.4 million.&quot;Walman is signed to a three-year, $10.2 million contract. He had a strong season with the Edmonton Oilers since his trade. In 15 regular-season games with Edmonton, he recorded one goal and seven assists. He added two goals and eight assists in 23 playoff games, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game. He was especially solid during the Western Conference Final, scoring four points in five games.Yaremchuk explained the numbers behind the possible deal. On the open market next summer, Walman could get six years at $7.5 million per year, which would total $45 million. If the Oilers offered him eight years at $5.6 million per year, the total would be the same. Yaremchuk said that this kind of deal could be fair for both sides.&quot;Let's do an eight by six with Jake Walman,&quot; Yaremchuk said. &quot;I'd have no problem with that, because by the back half of that contract, there's a ton of four or five defensemen making $6 million. That will be relatively close to the norm.&quot;Walman played well at both ends of the ice. Across the entire 2024-25 season, he scored seven goals and added 33 assists, giving him a total of 40 points, providing a steady presence on the blue line for the Oilers.Jake Walman received two fines in the Stanley Cup FinalsJake Walman played a physical role for the Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Walman was fined $5,000 for roughing Matthew Tkachuk in the third period of Game 3 and was also fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after an incident near Florida’s bench.The Oilers lost the Final series to the Florida Panthers for the second year running. They lost 5–1 in Game 6 as injuries (Zach Hyman) and poor starts hurt their cause.