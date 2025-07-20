  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • NHL analyst quotes staggering 8-year deal for Jake Walman with Edmonton Oilers

NHL analyst quotes staggering 8-year deal for Jake Walman with Edmonton Oilers

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:57 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
yler Yaremchuk spoke about Jake Walman's contract situation (Source: Imagn)

Jake Walman, traded to the Edmonton Oilers in March near the trade deadline, is in the last year of his contract.

Ad

NHL analyst Tyler Yaremchuk spoke about his situation on Oilers Nation’s Everyday podcast. Speaking on Saturday, he said that this is the final year teams can offer an eight-year deal under the current CBA.

"That actually does get relatively interesting, for a guy like Wallman," Yaremchuk said.

Walman will be 30 when he becomes a free agent in 2026. Yaremchuk said that a long-term deal now could give Walman career security.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When he signs that next contract, giving Jake Walman the security of how's an eight-year deal sound?" Yaremchuk said. "It's the last contract you're likely ever going to sign in the league, but it is your — and I know he's making good money right now, 3.4 million."

Walman is signed to a three-year, $10.2 million contract. He had a strong season with the Edmonton Oilers since his trade. In 15 regular-season games with Edmonton, he recorded one goal and seven assists.

Ad

He added two goals and eight assists in 23 playoff games, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game. He was especially solid during the Western Conference Final, scoring four points in five games.

Yaremchuk explained the numbers behind the possible deal. On the open market next summer, Walman could get six years at $7.5 million per year, which would total $45 million. If the Oilers offered him eight years at $5.6 million per year, the total would be the same. Yaremchuk said that this kind of deal could be fair for both sides.

Ad
"Let's do an eight by six with Jake Walman," Yaremchuk said. "I'd have no problem with that, because by the back half of that contract, there's a ton of four or five defensemen making $6 million. That will be relatively close to the norm."
Ad

Walman played well at both ends of the ice. Across the entire 2024-25 season, he scored seven goals and added 33 assists, giving him a total of 40 points, providing a steady presence on the blue line for the Oilers.

Jake Walman received two fines in the Stanley Cup Finals

Jake Walman played a physical role for the Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Walman was fined $5,000 for roughing Matthew Tkachuk in the third period of Game 3 and was also fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after an incident near Florida’s bench.

Ad

The Oilers lost the Final series to the Florida Panthers for the second year running. They lost 5–1 in Game 6 as injuries (Zach Hyman) and poor starts hurt their cause.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications