NHL analyst raises eyebrows over Maple Leafs trading Ryan Reaves to Sharks - "Anybody who defends Mitch Marner is out of here"

The Toronto Maple Leafs trading Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks has led to some questions from fans and league insiders. NHL analyst Carlo Colaiacovo shared his thoughts about it.

Despite low production, Reaves brought experience and leadership to the fourth line. The Leafs received defenseman Henry Thrun in return from San Jose.

"I know he played 60 games last year in San Jose, but again, it was San Jose," Colaiacovo said on Friday (6:36), via "First Up."

Colaiacovo also praised Reaves as a person and teammate.

“Anybody who knows Ryan Reaves knows he’s a lovable individual," Colaiacovo said. "Everyone praises him. 100% approval rating.”

The trade might also reflect Toronto coach Craig Berube’s preference for players who can skate, play and contribute more. However, he found the timing of the move strange.

“But clearly his style on the ice has been replaced," Colaiacovo said. "I don't even know if Michael Pezzetta fits that bill. ... The timing of this trade raises eyebrows.”

Reaves, known for his toughness and energy, played 35 games last season and had two assists. He averaged 7:48 of ice time and did not score any goals.

Colaiacovo also brought up Reaves’ Tuesday appearance on "The Cam & Strick Podcast," where he defended Mitch Marner.

“I think they can be a little ruthless to him,” Reaves said (1:42:55). “Just because he's the hometown guy and sometimes fans want to point fingers at somebody. There’s the ones who just want to win so bad that they’re willing to drag anybody through the dirt."

This led to further talk during the "First Up" show. Colaiacovo pointed out that now fans are speculating some connection between Reaves’ comments supporting Marner and his trade to Sharks.

“He made some comments about Mitch Marner, and I wonder how sensitive this organization still is about the Mitch Marner departure,” Colaiacovo said (08:05). “And they're like, all right, no one's defending Mitch. Anybody who defends Mitch is out of here. This is what people are speculating."

Ryan Reaves talked about his retirement plans and goals

Ryan Reaves talked about his intention to continue playing in the NHL. He has a goal in mind, and that is to complete in 1,000 league games. He is 83 games short.

"I still want to play," Reaves said on Tuesday, via "The Cam & Strick Podcast. "I'm 83 games from a thousand right now. I don't think I can make it past two more years, but I would love to get that."

Reaves added that he wants to win the Stanley Cup.

"Stanley Cup, thousand games — in that order." Reaves said.

A move to the Sharks means he will likely play a lot of games next season. However, his Stanley Cup dream may need to wait, as the Sharks are rebuilding.

