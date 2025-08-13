NHL analyst raves about Ivan Demidov’s 'crazy' LSHL performance - "The man's got insane hands"

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 13, 2025 17:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Brian Wilde praises Ivan Demidov’s skillful LSHL performance (Source: Imagn)

Ivan Demidov has been making the most of his summer in Montreal. The young Russian forward, who joined the Canadiens late last season, is taking part in the Living Sisu Hockey League (LSHL). This is a three on three summer tournament focused on speed and skill. Demidov has been playing alongside Jake Evans and Alexandre Carrier.

In a Tuesday semifinal game, Demidov made one of the best plays of the tournament. He took a pass from Evans and, without looking, sent a perfect between-the-legs pass to Joshua Roy. The setup gave Roy plenty of space for a good shot. Demidov scored two goals in the game, but his team lost 11-10 to Be Healthy Love Berry.

NHL analyst Brian Wilde spoke about Demidov’s performance on "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro."

“It was NHLers, regular NHLers, that a couple of times were like, wow, that's just crazy,” Wilde said on Wednesday. “What he just did there, and I have no idea what he's doing next. I was really, really impressed... I really can't find anything to be critical about the man's got insane hands, and his duplicity leaves opponents shaking their head.”
Wilde also mentioned that three-on-three hockey is a good way to see a player’s skill, and Demidov showed plenty of it.

Demidov was drafted at No. 5 by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2024 NHL draft. Last season, he played two regular-season games, scoring one goal and adding an assist. In playoffs against Washington, he played five games and recorded two assists in Game 4. His average ice time was around 14 minutes per game.

Ivan Demidov focused on adapting to NHL and preparing in Montreal

In an interview with RG in April, Ivan Demidov talked about his move to Montreal and his plans for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old winger ended his contract with SKA earlier than expected so he could join Canadiens before the 2024-25 regular season ended.

“My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of,” Demidov said.

Ivan Demidov even mentioned that he would move with his girlfriend, Katya, and had been working on his English and learning some French. He made it clear that his focus is on improving and adjusting to the NHL step by step.

For now, Ivan Demidov is spending the summer in Montreal to prepare for the upcoming season. He is also getting the chance to build chemistry with some Canadiens teammates.

