NHL analyst reckons Arturs Silovs' rise to prominence after Calder Trophy win could signal Thatcher Demko's exit

The Vancouver Canucks may be forced to make a difficult decision regarding Thatcher Demko and their goaltending situation, according to NHL analyst Farhan Lalji.

With young goalie Arturs Silovs winning the Calder Cup and Jack A. Butterfield Trophy for AHL playoff MVP, Lalji believes Thatcher Demko's future with the Canucks is uncertain.

Demko has struggled to stay healthy, only playing 23 games this season. Meanwhile, Silovs excelled as the starter for the Canucks' AHL affiliate in Abbotsford this past season, backstopping them to their first ever Calder Cup championship.

Speaking on SC with Jay Onrait, Farhan Lalji stated:

"I think there'd be a lot of teams around the league that would probably want to take a leap at Demko, knowing he's just got one year, so you're not really tying yourself to term with him." (2:45 onwards)

However, Lalji acknowledged Thatcher Demko's talent, calling him "one of the top five goaltenders in the league" when healthy. The issue lies in Thatcher Demko's inability to stay on the ice consistently which is why Lalji believes that the Canucks may be hesitant to give him a long-term extension.

In contrast, Silovs has shown he can carry the load in the AHL playoffs and appears ready to challenge for an NHL spot.

"Silovs has been amazing in the American Hockey League playoffs, but it wasn't his best performance when he played at the NHL level this year, even though he was good in the playoffs last year," Lalji said.

"But he certainly rehabilitated his value during these playoffs and gives the organization something to think about. But some depth in goal as well for Vancouver."

With Thatcher Demko's contract expiring after next season, Lalji believes the Canucks will have to make a big decision on their goaltending.

Farhan Lalji's take on Canucks goalies next season - Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen

The Canucks extended Kevin Lankinen last year to a 5-year, $22,500,000 contract which starts next season. Farhan Lalji said he was surprised Vancouver went so high and long on Lankinen's deal, given he has not proven himself over a large sample size yet in the NHL.

"I think if they can get Lankinen in for half the season and Demko playing half the games as well, which puts him in the best position to stay healthy, I think they can be okay." Lalji said. (3:35 onwards)

Lankinen has played the majority of games for the Canucks this season with 51 starts and has posted a 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage

