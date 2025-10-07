NHL analyst reckons "Connor McDavid put an end date on Stan Bowman's tenure" after signing team-friendly $25M Oilers extension

Connor McDavid shocked the hockey world by announcing a two-year $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The forward, who was expected to get a massive pay raise following the completion of his eight-year $100 million contract, has stuck to the same annual average value (AAV) of $12.5 million for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

As per NHL analyst Nick Kyreos and Justin Bourne, on the Kyper & Bourne show, McDavid's short-term low AAV deal is a clear message to the Edmonton Oilers that he is committed to winning and the team has to create a team that is capable on delivering that goal.

"I think it just shows that I think it's part of the message that's included to the Edmonton Oiler management team and the ownership that, 'I'm not giving you the rest of my career here,'" Kypreos said. (7:20) "It would have made it more comfortable for them, and I think that is why he sat for so long. I'm not letting you relax"

Justin Bourne also stated that General Manager Stan Bowman's job could be on the line if the Oilers fail to win with McDavid in the next three seasons, because of the extra cap space that he has made available and with the salary cap rising.

"With this he also put an end date on Stan Bowman's tenure. He 100% said, "Here's extra money. Millions extra. $5 million extra that I could be worth that I'm not taking for the next two years," Bourne said. (8:15)

"...and if he doesn't, if Bowman can't, now they're four or five years from now of McDavid and [Leon] Draisaitl, and it doesn't work, I think people in Edmonton, not that they should, not that it's right, but people in Edmonton [will] be like, "You got to go. You had the open window there. It didn't work." So, to me it's just a little bit of pressure on Bowman, which is that's sports," Bourne added.

The Oilers reached back to back Stanley Cup Finals in the last two seasons, but were beaten in the showcase encounter by the Florida Panthers both times. They have brought in fresh faces, like Ike Howard and Matt Savoie, while also locking up young talent like Evan Bouchard to long-term deals.

Stan Bowman and Oilers remain committed to winning

After the contract signing, during his presser, Stan Bowman accepted that despite the short-term nature of McDavid's deal, the team is still focused on the end goal of delivering a championship for the city of Edmonton.

“Nothing changes in the short term,” Bowman said. “We’re still focused on this season. Our goal is to win now, and that hasn’t changed.”

“We’re constantly living in both worlds. Right now, we’re focused on the opening game, seeing how our team looks, and making adjustments. The number affects next summer more than this year.”

The Oilers start their regular season with a game at home against the Calgary Flames. After another game at the Rogers Place against the Vancouver Canucks, they will go on a five-game road stretch to start the season.

