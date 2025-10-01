NHL analyst reckons Kirill Kaprizov's $17M AAV deal set to make Leon Draisaitl 'feel sick'

NHL analyst Jeff O'Neill believes Kirill Kaprizov’s record-setting $17 million AAV deal might leave Leon Draisaitl in regret.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild locked up Kaprizov with an eight-year, $136 million extension, the richest contract in NHL history. The deal kicks in next season and runs through 2033-34, with an average annual value of $17 million, eclipsing Draisaitl’s $14 million per season contract.

Speaking on TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, O’Neill pointed out:

"Don't you think that makes him sick, Draisaitl, to not kind of hang on for one any kind of bridge or something? I thought two things when I saw the deal, the results of the deal.” (1:10 onwards)

O’Neill praised Kaprizov and his agent for pulling off an incredible negotiation, noting how the record-breaking deal will set the tone for Connor McDavid and other elite players, who will now aim even higher when their contracts come due.

He also reflected on how market dynamics played into the signing, noting that Minnesota isn’t a traditional free-agent destination and simply had to pay top dollar to keep their superstar.

“He put his feet up for he could have done more. He could have asked for more. I don't know what he could have got. Could he got more than that? No," O’Neill added.

Kirill Kaprizov was drafted in the fifth round (No. 135 overall) in 2015. He has become the face of the Wild. Since joining the NHL, he’s piled up 386 points (185 goals, 201 assists) in 319 regular-season games and has led Minnesota in scoring in four of five seasons.

Bryan Hayes shares thoughts on Kirill Kaprizov's contract extension

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes noted that just two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Kirill Kaprizov had turned down an eight-year deal worth $16 million per season, which at the time would have been the largest contract in NHL history.

“This is an incredible negotiation. I got to find out who his agent is because I I need to shake that guy's hand,” Hayes said.

Hayes admitted that at first he thought Kaprizov’s decision to turn down the deal meant he wanted out of Minnesota, as it seemed unlikely that passing on such an offer was simply a negotiating move.

“Turns out him turning it down and putting his feet up and flushing Bill Guerin's calls for two weeks found him $8 million because he actually is making $17 million a year. Could you imagine?,” Hayes added.

Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild kick off their regular season on Oct. 9 against the St. Louis Blues.

