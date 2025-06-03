NHL analyst reckons Maple Leafs are unlikely to move Auston Matthews or $92,000,000 forward amid contract realities

Despite calls for change after another disappointing playoff exit, one NHL analyst believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are unlikely to move Auston Matthews or William Nylander this offseason. Instead, attention will remain on Mitch Marner and how his future might unfold.

Speaking on TSN OverDrive on Monday with insider Carlo Colaiacovo, Bryan Hayes dismissed the idea of Matthews or Nylander being traded, citing their contractual situations and the team's lack of history in forcing player movement.

"They're not trading Matthews or Nylander," Hayes said when Carlo Colaiacovo questioned about Leafs keeping Marner and trading the other three players like Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares. "I just can't see it, man."[2:19]

"I mean, Matthews they're not moving off. Nylander is a year into an eight-year, full no-move. Willy's not going anywhere. I just don't think Willy would waive. "

The comments come amid growing speculation about how general manager Brad Treliving will deliver on his statement that the “DNA” of the team must change. Toronto lost in the second round yet again, this time to the Florida Panthers in a humiliating Game 7 loss.

Matthews had a steep drop in production from his 69-goal 2023-24 season, finishing with 33 goals and just 3 in the playoffs. Nylander led the Maple Leafs in playoff scoring with 15 points in 13 games. Still, even Nylander went cold when it mattered most, going pointless in the final four games against Florida. He is signed for the next seven seasons on a $92,000,000 contract.

Hayes argued that even with the team’s continued struggles, there’s no sign that management is prepared to pressure Matthews or Nylander into leaving.

"They've never shown at any point a scenario where they felt like they would make things uncomfortable or they would try to do that." Hayes said.

Hayes speculates potential situation where Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner might stay

Bryan Hayes touched on another likely situation involving Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. He said Marner might test free agency but not find the offers he expects.

"You know what another real possible reality is? Marner gets to free agency or his group starts sniffing around what's out there, and it's not what he thinks is out there." Hayes said.

Hayes pointed out that many look at it only from Marner’s side. But both Marner and the Maple Leafs have a say. Hayes believes other teams might not pay him more than $12 million, like Mikko Rantanen makes.

"There's a chance he (Marner) gets out there and the rest of the league goes, 'I'm not paying you a penny more than Rantanen makes, You can have 12, but that's it.'" Hayes said.

If the Leafs offer more—maybe $13 million—Marner might realize he can earn the most in Toronto, and could decide to stay.

The Maple Leafs’ “Core Four” — Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares — have failed to deliver the desired results, winning only two playoff rounds despite making it every year since 2017.

