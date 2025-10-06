NHL analyst reckons Quinn Hughes will not make his contract situation a distraction during Canucks' season

After being plagued with a lot of off-ice drama in 2024-25, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to minimize every possible distraction that could derail their season this time around. One of the major storylines that could be a talking point in the media is captain Quinn Hughes' contract.

The 25-year-old star defenseman will enter the last two years of his six-year $47.1 million contract, which means he will be eligible for extension on July 1, 2026. A superstar like Quinn Hughes is expected to have plenty of takers, and so the Vancouver Canucks, as a team, have to respond with success on the ice to make him stay and believe that they have a chance to win the Stanley Cup in the future.

As per TSN analyst Craig Button, Hughes will make sure that his contract talks do not get any attention as the Canucks look to bounce back after a disappointing season where they finished six points outside the playoff spots.

"Now, there's a lot of discussion about Quinn Hughes, two years left on his contract, if that could be a distraction. It's not going to be a distraction because Quinn Hughes is focused in on helping this team," Button said. "He's the captain. He cares about winning."

"Anybody that wants to suggest that Quinn Hughes is going to be a distraction when his contract is up in two years, I'm not buying it," Button added. "And Quinn Hughes is not going to let that seep into any type of drama for the Vancouver Canucks this season."

The Canucks finished with a 38-30-14 record and 90 points last season, 19 points less than a Pacific Division-winning season in the previous campaign. As per Button's co-analyst, Mike Johnson, the Canucks can only block the noise with some strong performances.

"The ultimate silencer in any situation, market, team, [or] individual is winning. And so to get off to a good start would be really good for Vancouver because it would stop all the Quinn Hughes conversations for at least another year," Johnson said.

"It would settle everything down and let them just focus on contending for the playoff spot, which they should be able to do if it goes well."

Hughes is a reigning two-time Norris Trophy finalist. One of the most prolific goal scorers from the blueline in the league, the Canucks captain led the team with 76 points in 68 games in 2024-25.

Luke Hughes opens up about possibility of Quinn Hughes joining Devils

New Jersey Devils D-man Luke Hughes signed a seven-year $63 million contract with the team as a Restricted Free Agent, locking him alongside brother, Jack, at the club as part of the team's core for the future.

The duo is only missing out on the eldest brother, Quinn, who will face a contract dilemma of his own with the Canucks soon. As per Luke, they will be excited to play together.

"Yes of course, the 3 of us would love to play together someday. Whether that happens or not who knows. We'll see. I know he loves Vancouver. He's the captain there...You never know. Never say never." Luke Hughes said.

The Canucks have stated in public that Quinn has a desire to play with his brothers. A lot hinges on Vancouver's season to see whether he goes along with that plan.

