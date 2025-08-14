Luke Hughes' contract extension remains the biggest challenge for the New Jersey Devils as they head into the season. The 21-year-old was signed to a three year, $2.775 million entry level contract, which has now expired. He is now one of the hottest restricted free agents available.

Luke has lived up to the weight behind his surname, which has already seen his brother Quinn and Jack become famous. Quinn Hughes captains the Vancouver Canucks, while Jack Hughes was recently locked up to an eight-year, eight million annual average value contract by the Devils.

In 2023-24, his first full season, Luke Hughes scored 47 points from 82 games, while last season he managed 41 points while missing 11 games due to injury. The 2021 NHL Draft's No. 4 pick is expected to get a pretty hefty contract compared to other defensemen his age.

Like the Devils, the Montreal Canadiens too are faced with a similar dilemma of re-signing Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, who showcased his offensive prowess from the blue line this season with 66 points.

As per Colby Cohen of the Daily Face-Off, Luke Hughes' contract could be just under the speculated nine million annual average value that Hutson is rumored to receive.

"It's probably a high eights," Cohen said. "It's probably eight times 8.8. I mean, if we're talking about Lane Hutson at eight times nine. Yeah, it's probably eight times 8.5. It's probably eight times 8.8. I mean, you're he probably hasn't necessarily shown that dominating number one defenseman, which is a $9 million defenseman, right? [14:00 onwards]

"But he's sniffing it. So, are you in a situation where you're looking at that number, Johnny, and you're thinking, "Well, geez, in four years, a player of his caliber is going to be making 13 or 14 million because of where the cap is going."

Jonny Lazarus likens Luke Hughes to Moritz Seider's early day

As per Cohen's fellow panelist, Jonny Lazarus, Hughes mirrors a similar career trajectory to Detroit Red Wings D-man Moritz Seider.

Seider, currently signed to a seven-year, $8.55 million annual average value contract, has averaged 45 points per season in the last four years similar to Hughes' first two. As per Lazarus, Hughes will sign the same contract.

"Yeah. So, I just want to say when I was talking to my friend Lewis who I referenced, I kind of looked at Moritz Seider," Lazarus said (15:33 onwards). "I feel like Moritz Seider had similar early couple seasons to Luke Hughes, but maybe Moritz Seider is a little bit better defensively right now.

"He's a little bit bigger and stronger. But as far as point production goes, Seider 50 points his rookie year, 42 points his second year. You can kind of say that's a similar wavelength, I guess, to Luke Hughes and he got seven by 8.5. And I could see Luke Hughes getting that exact same contract," Lazarus said.

Time is running out for the Devils, who will look to re-sign Hughes before training camp starts for the team.

