NHL analyst reveals how Arizona Coyotes could still make NHL return despite Utah relocation 

Amid relocation rumors to Salt Lake City, fans want to know if the Arizona Coyotes will still be in the NHL. Reports emerged before Friday's game in Edmonton suggesting that the team is on the verge of relocating to Utah.

Before the game, players and staff were told of the potential move and given a timeline of what would happen next. The news surprised the hockey world, prompting NHL insiders and analysts to weigh in on the situation.

Mike Gould, an NHL insider, took to social media to express his thoughts on the matter, highlighting the complexities involved in the potential relocation.

"So the Coyotes still exist. Just without all their players and staff," Gould said.

He also mentioned the team's owner, Alex Meruelo, and the conditions surrounding the possibility of reactivating the franchise, including the requirement to secure an arena and a hefty financial obligation.

"Meruelo still owns the Tucson Roadrunners (lol). And Meruelo can reactivate the franchise if he secures an arena ... but he has to give back $1 billion to do so. This is an absolute goddamn circus," Gould added

Greg Wyshynski, Senior NHL Writer at ESPN, echoed Gould's sentiments, acknowledging the challenges faced by the NHL in navigating the delicate situation.

"It’s called “how do we relocate a team and satisfy its owner without him getting super litigious and derailing the thing?” To the NHL’s credit, they found a way," Wyshynski shared on X

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong, who flew to Alberta amid the turmoil, remained tight-lipped about the situation, declining to comment on the reports.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the team's future, the Coyotes have remained focused on the ice, winning back-to-back games against opponents in the Pacific Division. Matias Maccelli's overtime goal clinched a remarkable 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, following a win in Vancouver earlier this week.

With players and staff demanding answers and fans left in the dark, the future of the Arizona Coyotes hangs in the balance as the NHL navigates a complex and uncertain path forward.

Kane praises Arizona Coyotes' resilience amid uncertain circumstances

Evander Kane's season with the Edmonton Oilers has seen its share of challenges and successes. Despite a recent overtime loss, Kane contributed with two assists, showcasing chemistry with linemates Henrique and Foegele.

"They scored in overtime, we didn't," Kane said.

Kane acknowledged missed opportunities but credited the Arizona Coyotes' early goal to the competitive nature of the NHL.

He also recognized the Arizona Coyotes' youthful enthusiasm.

Despite setbacks, Kane remains focused on pushing forward.

Below is the full clip of what Evander Kane said:

As speculation swirls and tensions rise, the Coyotes are set to conclude their road schedule with a matchup against the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.