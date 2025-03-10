NHL analyst reveals possible behind-the-scene details of entire Mitch Marner-Mikko Rantanen no movement clause saga

On Monday, NHL analyst Carlo Colaiacovo discussed the trade rumors involving Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen. On the First Up podcast, Colaiacovo explained how the Carolina Hurricanes contacted the Toronto Maple Leafs to discuss a trade for Rantanen.

"The Maple Leafs was one of the teams that they (Hurricanes) called, and they said, 'Hey, would you entertain Miko Rantanen deal,' and the Leafs are like, 'okay, sure, what's it going to cost?'..." Colaiacovo said. "And they didn't say it was going to cost Mitch Marner, but they inquired about the availability of - if Mitch Marner would be an option for them to execute a trade." [2:44]

The Leafs had not considered trading him since Marner had a full no-move clause. They decided to check with his camp before making a decision.

During the week, Toronto tried to discuss a contract extension with Mitch Marner’s representatives. However, his camp was not ready to negotiate.

"My understanding was that the Maple Leafs tried to have extension talks with the Marner camp, and the Marner camp said, 'No, we're good. We want to keep things the way that they are. We'll revisit this later.'" Colaiacovo said.

This did not mean Marner wanted to leave but preferred to wait. His agent, Darren Ferris, often waits until free agency to determine a player’s value. He believed this strategy would help Marner get the best deal.

Ultimately, Mitch Marner stayed in Toronto, and Rantanen was traded elsewhere. After being moved from Colorado to Carolina in January, Rantanen made his way to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving's statement on Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving supported Mitch Marner after reports of trade talks with the Carolina Hurricanes. He said the team is focused on the season and wants Marner to stay long-term.

"We're aligned with Mitch. We're worried about this season, we're worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time," Treliving said after Leafs practice in Utah on Sunday. "It's not a distraction... but it's just not a question we're going to get into every day."

Marner, close to a 100-point season, said he knew about the talks but stayed focused on his team.

While his contract expires after the season, and it is unclear when extension talks will resume, Mitch Marner could become a free agent if no deal is reached, giving him complete control over his future.

