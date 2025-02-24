TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button criticized Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson after the team's back-to-back losses following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Canucks suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, followed by a 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club the following day.

On TSN's "SportsCentre" on Monday, Jay Onrait asked Button about Pettersson's "flat performance" on Sunday.

Button pointed out that Quinn Hughes' absence has hurt the team.

"Their leading scorer is not playing," Button said (4:36). "That would be Quinn Hughes. Their second-leading scorer is playing with the New York Rangers — that’s J.T. Miller. And then you have Garland, you have Pius Suter, and you have Kiefer Sherwood. They all have more goals than Elias Pettersson."

This season, Pettersson has 35 points in 51 games, which is considered not enough for a top player. He is earning $11.6 million per year (per Spotrac), but several teammates, including Conor Garland (14) and Pius Suter (14), have scored more goals than him (11). His low shot volume is also a concern.

Pettersson did not record a shot on goal against Utah and has not scored in 11 games. He also has only five assists in that span. Button believes Pettersson is not driving play and is holding the team back.

"Oh, by the way, Elias Pettersson is supposed to be a premier superstar, an $11.6 million player," Button said. "Listen, (the) bottom line is he’s not driving play. In fact, he’s holding them back."

Hughes, the team's leading scorer, has missed six straight games with an oblique injury. The Canucks also lost J.T. Miller in a trade with the New York Rangers on Jan. 31 and was their second-leading scorer before leaving. Without Hughes and Miller, their offense has struggled.

Vancouver is in the bottom eight in NHL scoring and Button said the team lacks speed and skill among its top forwards.

Craig Button urged the Vancouver Canucks to decide on Elias Pettersson's future

Craig Button still thinks the Vancouver Canucks can make the playoffs. However, he does not see them as Stanley Cup contenders. He believes they need to improve and decide on Pettersson’s future.

"They’re nowhere near where they were at last year with respect to their team, and they need to make some significant improvements as well as determine what Elias Pettersson is going to be for the Vancouver Canucks or not." Button said.

Hughes could return to the lineup on Wednesday against the LA Kings. Vancouver needs him back and they need Pettersson to step up as its playoff chances are in danger.

