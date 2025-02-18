NHL analyst ruffles Vancouver Canucks trade rumors by listing $30,000,000 Penguins forward as an "offensively inclined" potential addition

NHL analyst Frankie Corrado has suggested a Pittsburgh Penguins winger as an offensively inclined addition for the Vancouver Canucks.

Ad

On SportsCentre, while discussing the Canucks trade options, Corrado emphasized the need for more creativity in the team's offense. The Canucks have Elias Pettersson to bring creativity to the lineup, but Corrado pointed out that the team could benefit from adding another offensive player.

"No, they can't be done, because there were high expectations with this group, and I think if you look offensively, I would like to see a little more creativity added. It's nice to have some players that are a little more offensively inclined," Corrado said.

Ad

Trending

Corrado also suggested Pittsburgh Penguins winger Rickard Rakell, a versatile player, as another option for the Vancouver Canucks. The 31-year-old is inked to a six-year. $30 million deal.

His ability to play both center and wing makes him an attractive candidate for the Canucks as they look to enhance their offensive responsibilities.

"Rickard Rakell is another name that Jim Rutherford would be very familiar with from his time in Pittsburgh. And it's like, that's a versatile guy, you can put him at center, you can put him at the wing, he's having a really nice season, and he generates some chances in and around the front of the net.

Ad

"If I'm Vancouver, I think you've made your moves on D, you're probably looking at adding a little more offense, whether it's down the middle or at wing, but just someone who adds a little more creativity to your offensive group," he added.

Ad

Rickard Rakell has accumulated 48 points through 25 goals and 23 assists in 56 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson finished 4 Nations with zero points

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has had a struggling season this term. The 4 Nations tournament was an opportunity for the Swede to regain his confidence.

However, Pettersson failed to score a point in the competition as Sweden wrapped up the tournament with a 2-1 victory over the United States. The 4 Nations final will take place on Thursday between Canada and the USA.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks resume their NHL season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The club is second in the wild card standings in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles