NHL analyst doesn't rule out another big milestone for Alex Ovechkin after breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has the most goals in the NHL after passing Wayne Gretzky with his 895th goal, which came during a power play in the second period of the Capitals’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday at UBS Arena. The shot came from the left circle, beating goalie Ilya Sorokin on the blocker side.

Ovechkin celebrated with a dive on the ice, sliding over the blue line. He later joked that he slipped on the bad ice. His celebration reminded fans of when he jumped into a fountain after winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

On Monday's episode of the First Up podcast, NHL analyst Aaron Korolnek said Ovechkin could still reach another milestone. He believes 900 goals is possible. He even suggested 1,000 goals could happen if Ovechkin keeps playing. Korolnek said if Ovechkin wants to keep going, no one should doubt him.

"I think he can get to 900 this year, for sure, they've got what five games left," Korolnek said. "And then they search for a thousand. Can he get to a 1000 is next for Ovechkin. I think it's the answer is yes. If he plays that much, it's all about if he wants to, of course he can do it. There's no - I think he can score 50 again next year. Why not? Who would deny this."

Ovechkin reached this achievement in his 1,487th game, the same number of games Gretzky took to score 894 goals. The crowd of 17,255, including many Capitals fans, saw the goal coming after a power play began at 7:00. Just 26 seconds later, Ovechkin's name was etched in history.

Alex Ovechkin on breaking NHL goal record

In the post-game media conference, Alex Ovechkin said it will take time to understand what it means to be number one. He feels proud of himself, his family, teammates and coaches.

“It's great,” Ovechkin said (via NHL.com). “It's great for the game. It's great for D.C. It's great for Washington. It's great for us to be involved for this moment. I'm pretty sure right now in D.C. it's something crazy's happening and especially at home in Russia. Like right now people celebrate, people are happy and I'm just happy to be a part of it.”

Alex Ovechkin has scored 393 goals from the left circle. That’s about 44 percent of his total. He also extended his NHL record for power-play goals to 325. He has been doing this for 20 seasons and showing no signs of slowing down.

