NHL analyst says Auston Matthews' leadership at 4 Nations drew praise from USA stalwarts Jack Hughes and Patrick Kane

Auston Matthews' Team USA's Four Nations Face-Off campaign ended in the final as Team Canada got them in overtime. Despite the loss, captain Matthews put on a strong show with hopes of improving further as a collective group with the Olympics approaching.His linemate for most of the tournament, Jack Hughes, was all praise for him. NHL Network analyst Jon Morosi reported that the New Jersey Devils forward spoke to him about playing with Matthews.&quot;Speaking of the Hughes family, Team USA could have, again, a line that features number one overall picks Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes. They were part of a trio that played together often during the Four Nations,&quot; Morosi said.&quot;Now, while they were on the ice for the final goal by Connor McDavid, they generated a number of chances during the tournament. Auston Matthews, in particular, played an excellent defensive game in that memorable encounter with Canada in Montreal.&quot;Jack Hughes told me this week that he loved playing with Matthews and liked the way they generated chances. Yes, he wishes they would have scored more goals as a line, but he said he really benefited from playing alongside Matthews and learning from the way that he approached the game on a nightly basis.&quot;Matthews was indeed important, as he showcased his 200-foot game. The Toronto Maple Leafs center blocked three shots in the final. Even in in the initial stages of the tournament, he was crucial in helping his team have a +7 shot differential. Hughes, too, had a strong defensive game himself, with a 0.51 defensive rating using the Dom Luszczyszyn model.Auston Matthews also drew appreciation from former Team USA captain and Olympic silver medalist in 2010, Patrick Kane, as further addressed by Morosi:&quot;Matthews also received praise from no less a source than Patrick Kane himself, the man who's the favorite player of so many players among this U.S. player pool. &quot;Kane said that he can tell Matthews is the kind of player who benefits from playing under pressure, and Kane says he admires the way that Matthews has worn the label as the face of American hockey right now for this new generation.&quot;Jack Hughes' comments days after debate over his and Auston Matthews' abilitiesNHL Network analyst Mike Rupp ranking Jack Hughes over Auston Matthews in his list of top centers in the league caused a massive stir online last month.&quot;A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews,” Rupp had asaid.Both players are versatile in their own ways. Hughes has played six seasons in the league scoring 351 points on 141 goals and 210 assists. That's 39 goals fewer but 12 assists more than Matthews' first six seasons in the NHL with the Leafs, recording a total of 457 points.