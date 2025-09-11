NHL analyst says Canucks need a big year from Elias Pettersson and new coach Adam Foote to keep Quinn Hughes locked in

NHL analyst Frankie Corrado believes the Vancouver Canucks have work to do if they hope to keep Quinn Hughes long-term. Hughes has two years left on his six-year, $47.1 million contract and will be eligible for an extension next summer.

On TSN’s "That’s Hockey," the panel noted that while Jack Hughes is locked in with New Jersey for another five years and Luke Hughes is expected to extend, Quinn could hit free agency in two years, making the Devils a natural fit.

Corrado admitted Canucks fans should be a little concerned.

“Elias Pettersson has to play like Elias Pettersson. Doesn't have to be a 100-point guy right away, but has to be like that point per game player, true number one center in order to try and retain the services of your star defenseman.” Corrado said. (1:01 onwards)

The analyst also noted that the new head coach Adam Foote must prove his ability with the Canucks next season.

“The other thing, new head coach Adam Foote has to show that this team can be sharp and detailed and ready for the playoffs.” He said.

Corrado also emphasized that Vancouver also needs stability in goal. He noted that Thatcher Demko must stay healthy and prove he can be the franchise starter, since the gap between him and Kevin Lankinen is significant when both are in the lineup.

He added that the allure of all three Hughes brothers uniting in New Jersey will always be there, but Vancouver can help its chances by putting the right pieces in place now.

Frankie Corrado on whether the Canucks should consider moving Quinn Hughes

As per Frankie Corrado, decision to move Quinn Hughes will largely come down to how competitive Vancouver is. If the team struggles, he believes it would make sense to trade Hughes rather than risk losing him for nothing, given the massive return they could get.

“It's Quinn Hughes. You can get a haul for him, and you should if you know that he's going to go play in New Jersey when it's all said and done or go play somewhere else.” Corrado said.

But Corrado noted that if the Canucks are contending alongside teams like Vegas and Edmonton, keeping Quinn Hughes to chase a playoff run might outweigh the risk of him leaving later.

Corrado compared it to Toronto’s recent situation with Mitch Marner, where the Leafs opted to keep him as a “self-rental” despite uncertainty about his future. Ultimately, he said, everything hinges on where Vancouver stands when Hughes’ contract winds down.

