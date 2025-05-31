NHL analyst says Connor McDavid is a "man on a mission" as Oilers look to flip last year's Stanley Cup Final fate 

With the Edmonton Oilers set to take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, a rematch of last year’s championship series, NHL analyst Dustin Nielson believes Connor McDavid is locked in like never before.

Following a tough Game 7 loss to Florida last season, McDavid and Co. are hungry for redemption. They've steamrolled through the playoffs so far, losing a combined four games in series wins over the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

According to Nielson, McDavid is playing with an extra chip on his shoulder after coming so close to the Cup last year.

"There's no panic in those guys after any of these four losses so far in the playoffs," Nielson said on TSN's "Overdrive". "They get sick and tired of talking about defense. Those two guys [McDavid and Leon Draisaitl] are on a mission right now. Like, it is all business."

(from 0:45 mark onwards)

"McDavid was angry, like he came across as angry after they knocked off the Golden Knights in five. We saw the disappointment last year, and Connor McDavid just seems like a man on a mission right now," he added.

Nielson further pointed out that the Oilers's core has been together for a while and experienced a lot. He believes their biggest contribution to the team’s culture is how they’ve stayed calm and steady through all the highs and lows.

The Oilers and Panthers face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Dustin Nielson's take on Oilers vs Panthers Stanley Cup Final

Dustin Nielson believes the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers is too close to call. He noted that both teams look even better this year than they did last season when they met in the final.

Nielson can't pick a winner between these two juggernauts, saying:

“I mean, I can't. I said it this morning, like, I can't. I think this is going to be a phenomenal series. Like it might come down to a bounce here or there, a bad goal here or there.”

One intriguing storyline is the "black arts" of notorious agitators Brad Marchand and Corey Perry going head-to-head. But when forced to choose, Nielson is backing Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

He doesn't see McDavid losing a second straight Final after greats like Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby also came up short in their first attempt.

