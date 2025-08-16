The Toronto Maple Leafs will rely on Matthew Knies to help replace Mitch Marner in the upcoming season. In June, Toronto traded Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Nicolas Roy. Marner then signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Vegas.The 28-year-old Marner scored a career-high 102 points last season and was a regular 90-point player during his time with Toronto. Replacing his offense will be a big challenge for the Maple Leafs.NHL analyst Michael Russo spoke about Knies on the Daily Faceoff’s Rundown podcast on Saturday. Russo said Knies is on the rise and praised Toronto for signing him long-term. The forward agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million contract this offseason.&quot;Yeah. I mean, that is the million-dollar question,&quot; Russo said about Leafs expected drop potential without Mitch Marner. &quot;A lot of it might be up to Matthew Knies, right? I mean, he is on the rise.&quot;They (Leafs) gave him the new six-year deal this offseason that, you know, I thought (was) a really quality price. To get him at six years less than eight, when he has real, true superstar potential. I think that was a huge, huge signing for them.&quot;Knies scored 29 goals and recorded 58 points in 78 games last season. He also added seven points in 13 playoff games. His ice time increased to more than 18 minutes per game under first-year coach Craig Berube. Knies has 94 points in 161 career NHL games.Leafs signed Knies on the day of Mitch Marner's tradeMatthew Knies signed his extension on the same day Mitch Marner was traded in June. He said he wanted to stay in Toronto on a long-term deal, and explained that a bridge contract was not in his plans.&quot;I just wanted to be here as long as possible, really. I wanted a longer term,” Knies said about his six year deal, via NHL.com. &quot;This deal fit with my trajectory as a player, this was kind of the sweet spot for both of us.&quot;...I don't think the bridge deal was in my head, I really wanted to go long term.&quot;Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving also praised Knies after the signing. Treliving said Knies is “just scratching the surface” of his ability.