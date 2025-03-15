The Toronto Maple Leafs have one win in their last five games. Their latest loss was against the Florida Panthers, the team they are chasing in the standings. As they prepare to face the Ottawa Senators, TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron says Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander need to step up emotionally, not just in production.

Biron noted that in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to Florida, their top players didn’t make an impact.

"Look, with Florida, they did have Sam Bennett step up. No Matthew Tkachuk, no Brad Marchand, no Aaron Ekblad," Biron said on The Talking Point.

"Even Seth Jones had a fantastic game for the Florida Panthers. They were emotionally involved. It wasn't just about production; it was about playing the game at a high level."

The Toronto Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with a 39-23-3 record, below the Panthers. They have won against the Rangers (3-2), Bruins (5-4), and Oilers (4-3) but lost to top teams like the Panthers (3-2) and the Avalanche (7-4).

Mitch Marner leads the team with 80 points and 59 assists. William Nylander who is signed on an eight-year, $92 million contract, has scored 36 goals. Biron talked about Marner and Nylander's strong performance but said stats mean little if players don’t step up in crucial games.

"Max Domi stepped up—big hit, fight, goal," Biron said. "But Max Domi isn't going to move the needle that much when it comes to a matchup against the Florida Panthers or a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which the Leafs lost last week. Or again, the Vegas Golden Knights"

Biron said new coach Craig Berube and trade additions like Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo don’t change the fact that the Leafs' core has played the same way in big moments as in past playoff disappointments. With two games left against Florida and an upcoming matchup against Ottawa, the Leafs' stars will have to step up emotionally.

"Matthews, you need to step up," Biron said. " I know you've been banged up this year, and the production isn't where you would want it to be. But emotionally, you need to be involved. Marner, Nylander, Rielly—everybody. The core has to emotionally be involved against a playoff-type atmosphere in a game against the Ottawa Senators."

Captain Auston Matthews' has missed 15 games this season due to injury. His first year as Maple Leafs captain has seen a downward curve in his performances, with a 69-goal season last year. This season, he has 23 goals and 56 points.

Maple Leafs stars Matthews, Marner, and Nylander didn't step up against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 to the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. John Tavares and Max Domi scored for Toronto. William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok provided assists. Sam Bennett scored two power-play goals for Florida. Niko Mikkola also scored for the Panthers.

Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Leafs. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for Florida. Toronto struggled on the power play and failed to score with the advantage. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said,

"Five-on-five I thought a pretty even game. I liked our third period a lot. Difference is they score two power play goals, and we didn’t capitalize on our PP."

They are now four points behind Florida in the Atlantic Division.

