Auston Matthews, and other members of the Maple Leafs 'Core Four' came under scrutiny for underperforming in the seven-game series against Panthers in Round 2. Matthews had four points (1 goal), Mitch Marner added five points (1 goal), with William Nylander and John Tavares tallying six and two points respectively (stats via hockey-reference).

Ad

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving called for a "change in DNA", after Toronto's elimination from the NHL playoffs after a second round loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champs, Florida Panthers. Treliving finally broke apart Leafs' 'Core Four' experiment, by trading Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster deal.

Former NHLer turned analyst, Mike Johnson, called upon Toronto captain Auston Matthews to do better, even more so after Mitch Marner's exit.

Ad

Trending

".... I can't overstate this — Matthews has to be one of the top four players in the NHL next year. He's paid like it. He's talented enough to be that" said Johnson.

Johnson added that Leafs will have to fill the void left by Mitch Marner, who scored 102 points from 27 goals in the regular season, and nominated captain Auston Matthews to offset the elite offense lost after Marner's departure.

Ad

"Where are they going to make up the goals? That's the guy. There has to be 20 to 30 more goals off Auston Matthews' stick next year" added Johnson.

In his nine NHL seasons played so far, Auston Matthews has 375 goals, 296 assists in 588 games with Mitch Marner. During the now-Golden Knights star's absence, Matthews has 26 goals and 30 assists in 41 games (per statsmuse).

Ad

Johnson concluded by setting extremely high expectations for Leafs captain to make up for Mitch Marner's loss.

"He's going to have to be really good for the Leafs to absorb the changes and the departure of Mitch Marner" concluded Johnson

Mystery injury limited Leafs captain Auston Matthews from playing at full potential during 2024-25 NHL season

Auston Matthews played through the 2024-25 regular season with an undisclosed injury he was suffering since the start of training camp. He even sought treatment in Germany mid-season, and ended up playing only 67 games in the regular season.

Ad

The 27-year-old captain opened up about his undisclosed injury in his end-of-season press conference. He had moments during the season when he felt good, but there were times when the three-time Richard Trophy winner didn't feel good.

" ... I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season and it's nothing for me to worry about" said Matthews

His 78 points from 33 goals and 45 assists landed him in the No. 30 spot in the overall points table, with 'Core Four' co-members Mitch Marner at No. 5 with 102 points, William Nylander at No. 18 with 84 points and John Tavares at No. 34 with 74 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Srihari Anand Srihari is an NHL Assistant Content Manager and writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. An engineering graduate in electrical and electronics, he spent one year as a Programmer Analyst at Cognizant.



Srihari understands news reports are time-sensitive and to ensure no compromise on quality, he engages in running thorough and extensive research. He includes unique and first-to-market stats after vetting them through sources that are trusted league-wide to give the readers most accurate information. He also boasts of a strong network of NHL reporters and enthusiasts for acquiring valuable information.



The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are Srihari’s favorite teams in the NHL. He likes players who are eye-catching with their skills and speed, and believes Oilers star duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and Leafs' Auston Matthews are three of the best players in today's game.



When he’s not writing or watching the NHL, he binges on highlights of NBA games. He also loves to play outdoor sports like cricket, basketball and occasionally soccer. Srihari also plays Valorant, FIFA, Call of Duty and other games in his free time. He hopes to add playing the piano to this list soon. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama