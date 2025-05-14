NHL analyst shares concern around Anthony Stolarz’s injury; claims symptoms indicate 'something more serious than a concussion’

The Toronto Maple Leafs remain without starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz as they prepare for Game 5 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old notably suffered an upper-body injury in Toronto's 5-4 Game 1 win back on May 5. It's still unknown whether it was caused by the Sam Reinhart shot to the head, the Sam Bennett forearm to the side of the head, or a combination of both.

Either way, it was a very scary situation for Anthony Stolarz, and one NHL analyst is preaching just how seriously this injury must be taken.

NHL analyst Dave Feschuk spoke about Stolarz's injury when on TSN's "First Up" on Wednesday morning. First Up shared the link to the full interview on X (formerly Twitter).

"The problem is guys like, you know, speaking of concussion experts and people that spend a lot more time thinking about these issues than we do, like, the one thing they've underlined to me is that, vomiting on the bench after a head hit, or potentially two head hits, because he took that shot off the head, as well as the Sam Bennett forearm. That's not normal concussion symptoms, and that was the concern for the concussion experts I spoke to, is that, it's not normal to be vomiting from a concussion," Feschuk said (8:54).

"It could mean it was a more serious thing that we don't know what it is. These guys, these doctors that I spoke to, have not examined the man, but they do know the history of concussion symptoms, and they were very concerned that the vomiting thing, you know, it could, indicate something more serious than a concussion. And obviously, a concussion is very serious, so who knows where Anthony Stolarz is at. You have to hope for the best for him as a human being first," Feschuk added.

Anthony Stolarz is in the first season of the two-year, $5,000,000 contract signed with the Maple Leafs as a UFA this past offseason.

Anthony Stolarz is progressing, though his return remains uncertain

For the first time since suffering the injury, Anthony Stolarz was on the ice prior to Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Craig Berube gave an update on Stolarz after practice. TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters shared what he provided on X.

"Craig Berube says Anthony Stolarz is progressing. "He's doing much better." But no timeline for his return," Masters wrote.

Despite his return to the ice, it appears unlikely that we will see Stolarz back in the crease in Round 2.

The Maple Leafs will take on the Panthers in a pivotal Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EDT at Scotiabank Arena.

