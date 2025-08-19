  • home icon
  NHL analyst shoots down Luke Hughes–Canucks rumors linking him with brother Quinn

NHL analyst shoots down Luke Hughes–Canucks rumors linking him with brother Quinn

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 19, 2025 22:28 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn
NHL analysts discussed rumors linking Luke Hughes to the Vancouver Canucks (Source: Imagn)

NHL rumors linking Luke Hughes to the Vancouver Canucks have been disputed by analyst Patrick Johnston. Luke is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

On the "Seekers and Price" podcast on Tuesday, Johnston said he finds it hard to imagine New Jersey trading Luke willingly.

"If you're the New Jersey Devils, I just have the hardest time imagining they're willingly trading Luke Hughes," Johnston said.

Johnston explained that offer sheets are complicated and need cap space and a willing team. This makes a move to Vancouver very unlikely.

"This is the thing I remember when the offer sheet idea first came up. I'm just like, 'you have to find a team that has no cap space,'" Johnston said. "The caps going up, so almost nobody's in trouble, and you have to find a willing participant and be able to make an offer that the other team's just gonna say no to.
"I understand the case. I've said this is like, 'sure, yeah,' you'd love a defenseman like that. I'm just not sure the Canucks have really what it takes to pry that from a team that's not going to want to trade him anyway."

In the 2024-25 season, Luke scored seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points. The Devils made the playoffs but were eliminated early by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Luke is now a restricted free agent after his three-year rookie contract. He is waiting for a new deal from New Jersey. In his last two seasons, Luke has already shown his potential to be a future star defenseman in the League.

Therefore, trading Luke Hughes is unlikely for New Jersey.

"Sorry, Matt, just pouring cold water on it," Johnston said.
Luke Hughes to the Canucks, with his brother Quinn scenario seems more wishful than realistic.

Devils GM's comments on Luke Hughes' extension

Nearly two months have passed since Luke Hughes became a restricted free agent. But so far, Luke and his agent Pat Brisson have not agreed on a deal with New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald.

In June, Fitzgerald said signing Luke to a long-term contract is the team’s main priority.

"Luke's excited," Fitzgerald said, via NHL.com. "He wants to be a Devil long-term, just like his brother (Jack). We’re excited about that... I don’t sense anything other than Luke wants to be a Devil for a long time."

Since training camp is nearly a month away, speculations are heating up regarding Luke's future.

