On Friday, NHL insider Nick Alberga said Matthew Knies will not receive an offer sheet from another team. He posted on X that Knies wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs long-term.

Ad

Alberga wrote:

"Matthew Knies isn't getting offer-sheeted.. There's no question Knies wants to remain a Leaf for the foreseeable future. Playoffs are the focus right now, but when contract talks escalate, it seems like a mid-range deal may be the end result."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In January, Knies mentioned his focus on becoming a better player. He said he leaves the contract talks to his agent, Matt Federico.

"I don't focus on that at all. It didn't affect me when I was in college and deciding (whether to sign with the Leafs)," Knies said, via Yard Barker. "I'm just focused on what I can do to become a better player. I don't care about points or fancy plays. I just want to help this team win at all costs. That's the value I can bring to the team."

Ad

Knies is having a strong second full season with the Leafs. He’s averaging 18:33 of ice time and has 26 goals and 25 assists. This is his career high, and he has been consistent and scored six points in his last five games.

In early January, he played a big role in the Leafs' 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins. He scored five points in that game, including three goals and two assists. That game also showed his strong two-way play as he finished with a +6 rating. His size and skill have made him a key part of Toronto’s top-six forwards.

Ad

Matthew Knies indicated that contract talks will be discussed in summer

Matthew Knies plays as left wing on Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews as center and Mitch Marner on right wing. He continues to focus on his play and is not distracted by contract talks.

"I’m new to [contract negotiations], but I can’t say I’ve thought about it too much,” Knies said to Daily Faceoff, in March. "There’s not many games left until the playoffs. I think that’s something that’s going to get figured out in the summer, and that’s when I can put more thought into it."

Knies' steady improvement has helped the Leafs in their playoff push. So, both sides seem interested in continuing the partnership. A new deal will likely happen after the season ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with 3 years of experience as a travel writer. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr, while John Tortorella is his favorite coach of all time due to his outspoken personality.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama