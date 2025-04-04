On Friday, NHL insider Nick Alberga said Matthew Knies will not receive an offer sheet from another team. He posted on X that Knies wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs long-term.
Alberga wrote:
"Matthew Knies isn't getting offer-sheeted.. There's no question Knies wants to remain a Leaf for the foreseeable future. Playoffs are the focus right now, but when contract talks escalate, it seems like a mid-range deal may be the end result."
In January, Knies mentioned his focus on becoming a better player. He said he leaves the contract talks to his agent, Matt Federico.
"I don't focus on that at all. It didn't affect me when I was in college and deciding (whether to sign with the Leafs)," Knies said, via Yard Barker. "I'm just focused on what I can do to become a better player. I don't care about points or fancy plays. I just want to help this team win at all costs. That's the value I can bring to the team."
Knies is having a strong second full season with the Leafs. He’s averaging 18:33 of ice time and has 26 goals and 25 assists. This is his career high, and he has been consistent and scored six points in his last five games.
In early January, he played a big role in the Leafs' 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins. He scored five points in that game, including three goals and two assists. That game also showed his strong two-way play as he finished with a +6 rating. His size and skill have made him a key part of Toronto’s top-six forwards.
Matthew Knies indicated that contract talks will be discussed in summer
Matthew Knies plays as left wing on Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews as center and Mitch Marner on right wing. He continues to focus on his play and is not distracted by contract talks.
"I’m new to [contract negotiations], but I can’t say I’ve thought about it too much,” Knies said to Daily Faceoff, in March. "There’s not many games left until the playoffs. I think that’s something that’s going to get figured out in the summer, and that’s when I can put more thought into it."
Knies' steady improvement has helped the Leafs in their playoff push. So, both sides seem interested in continuing the partnership. A new deal will likely happen after the season ends.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama