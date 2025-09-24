  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tage Thompson
  • NHL analyst sounds the alarm on $49.9M star player's future with Buffalo Sabres

NHL analyst sounds the alarm on $49.9M star player's future with Buffalo Sabres

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 24, 2025 17:04 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
eff Marek and Greg Wyshynski discussed Tage Thompson’s future (Source: Imagn)

NHL analysts Jeff Marek and Greg Wyshynski discussed Tage Thompson’s future with the Buffalo Sabres on The Sheet. Thompson, 27, signed a seven-year, $49.9 million contract, earning $7,142,857 in salary per season. The contract runs through 2029-30. The Sabers have a 14-year playoff drought, the longest in NHL history.

Ad

On Tuesday, Marek and Wyshynski raised concerns about Thompson losing motivation if Buffalo struggles again.

"One of the things I wonder about, considering the history of the Buffalo Sabres, if it's the same thing over again this year," Marek said.
"I wonder ... You mentioned Tage Thompson. If you're Tage Thompson and it's the same thing all over again, what do you do? Like, are you gonna hand over another season?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wyshynski responded:

"Are you saying he's about to Ryan O'Reilly himself out of Buffalo?"

The Sabres traded Ryan O'Reilly to the St Louis Blues in 2018, and in the same trade, they received Tage Thompson. O'Reilly was traded following his comments about the lack of motivation playing in Buffalo.

"We’re stuck in this mindset of just being OK with losing," O’Reilly said in April 2018. "I feel too it’s really crept into myself. Over the course of the year I lost myself a lot, ... It’s disappointing, it’s sad.
Ad
"I feel throughout the year I’ve lost the love of the game multiple times and just need to get back to it because it’s eating myself up."

So, Marek said players can lose passion, affecting both their career and mental health.

"But does someone like that—you don't take Thompson, like, just say, okay, like, ‘That's it, I'm done,'" Marek said. "Like, there's only so long you can do this where it's, like, really detrimental to your career, to say nothing of your mental health."
Ad
Ad

Keeping Thompson engaged is a priority for the Sabres. But for that, they need to build a winning environment.

Tage Thompson's strong season and Sabres' pressure

Tage Thompson had a strong 2024-25 season, scoring 44 goals and 28 assists in 76 games. Previously, Thompson scored 47 goals and career high of 94 points in 2022-23.

The Sabres face pressure to perform to keep Thompson motivated. Developing Jack Quinn and other young players will be important. Quinn scored a career-high 39 points in 74 games last season. Additionally, the Sabres must address past struggles to compete in the playoffs. It will help maintain the team’s core talent.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications