NHL analyst Bryan Hayes believes Connor McDavid may have sent a clear message to the Edmonton Oilers following a quiet free agency period and several coaching changes.

Ad

Edmonton made a couple of minor moves — trading Sam O'Reilly to Tampa Bay for winger Isaac Howard and sending Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Furthermore, the Oilers have made coaching changes, bringing in Paul McFarland as an assistant coach, Peter Aubry as the new goalie coach and Connor Allen in a skills development role.

However, Hayes wonders if the changes will be enough to convince McDavid, who is heading into the final year of his deal and set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, to commit to a new contract.

Ad

Trending

"Is it possible that he's gonna hold their (Oilers) feet to the fire?" Hayes asked on TSN's "FanDuel Overdrive" (Timestamp- 1:08:23 onwards).

"I'm not saying it's falling off a cliff. It's not like Draisaitl's demanded a trade and you're like, okay, now we're in one or anything like that. That hasn't happened. They have not made like huge changes that would lead me to believe they're like a better team today than they were a month ago," he added.

Ad

Ad

Hayes also suggested that McDavid may be applying pressure on the Oilers' front office to make more substantial roster improvements before he decides on his long-term future with the team:

“I (McDavid) don't care that you changed the goalie coach, you got to, you better go find a new goalie before, out of principle, I'm not signing this until you do something tangibly different with this roster.”

Ad

It remains to be seen what further changes and additions the Oilers make this offseason.

Bryan Hayes: Connor McDavid will be "Oiler for life"

Bryan Hayes expects Connor McDavid to sign a contract extension with the team. However, he added the possibility of McDavid playing for another team for a few more years towards the end of his career.

“If he signs an extension that solidifies he is an Oiler for life. Doesn't mean he'll retire there necessarily," he said (Timestamp- 1:05:27 onwards).

Hayes emphasized that the Oilers will always be the team that McDavid is most closely associated with, as playing for a single franchise for such an extended period can define a player's legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama