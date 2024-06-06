NHL analyst speculates Leon Draisaitl line revamp to bolster Oilers' physicality ahead of Stanley Cup finals 

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are changing their lines before heading to Florida for the Stanley Cup finals. The top line with Ryan Nugent Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman stays the same. But the other three lines are getting shuffled. The second line, with Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway is getting back together, which is the biggest change.

On Thursday, TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug discussed these changes on "SC with Jay Onrait."

"We talked about it as a possibility over the last couple of days—it looks like he's going to shift Evander Kane back onto a line with Leon Draisaitl and with Dylan Holloway," Rishaug said (via TSN).

"You'll recall the last series he had Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod playing with Leon Draisaitl. I don't think that's going to work in this next series. So that would be a big, robust, fast line, hard to play against: Kane, Holloway and Draisaitl."

Trending

"You really can throw that line out against anything the Florida Panthers have to offer. Interesting move there from Chris Knoblauch, clearly expecting a certain style of play and wanting to put together a fast line that could be physical as well."

This trio was first put together in Game 5 against L.A. Kings. However, they were split up during the first three games of Edmonton’s second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks. They reunited in Game 4 of that series and remained together for the first three games against the Dallas Stars.

The results have been promising. In 75:22 of 5v5 ice time, the trio outscored the opposition 4-3. They controlled 51.12% of the shot attempts, 55.45% of the expected goals and 54.02% of the scoring chances.

Edmonton’s third and fourth lines also appear to be flexible. Adam Henrique centers Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown, while Derek Ryan and Sam Carrick rotate with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry. On the blue line, there are no changes. Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard remain the top pairing, followed by Darnell Nurse and Brett Kulak, with Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci as the third pairing.

Prime Video unveils trailer for NHL docu-series featuring Leon Draisaitl

Box To Box Films is releasing a hockey docu-series on Prime Video this fall, as announced today along with the first trailer. The series, supported by the NHL, will explore the lives of top players on and off the ice. Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers is being tracked in the series. Prime Video will also air Monday Night Hockey.

Expand Tweet

Filming continues, following players like Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk. The series offers a unique view of one of them lifting the Stanley Cup.