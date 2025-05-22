NHL analyst speculates Mitch Marner joining Islanders if Leafs GM takes up Isles President role

NHL analyst Jamie McLennan speculated star Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner could end up with the New York Islanders.

The Islanders parted ways with former president and general manager Lou Lamoriello after their season ended. They have been granted permission to speak with the Leafs President Brendan Shanahan about a potential opening in their front office.

Shanahan's contract with the Leafs expires on June 30th, so his future in Toronto is uncertain. This has led NHL analyst Jamie McLennan to speculate that if Shanahan joins the Islanders, he could try to bring Marner with him. As McLennan stated (3:30 onwards):

"I guarantee you. That’s the first thing I thought about. If Brendan Shanahan's available—sorry, if he is with the New York Islanders—you don’t think that he would want Mitch Marner?" (speaking on Fanduel Overdrive)

McLennan believes the offense-hungry Islanders would love to add a dynamic talent like Marner to their roster. And with the Leafs facing salary cap issues, there is already uncertainty around whether they will trade Marner before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.

According to McLennan, the Islanders would be an ideal landing spot for Marner, saying:

“Pierre LeBrun was not wrong when he said there will be a lineup for people for Mitch Marner on July 1st... And if you are a team that is dying—which the New York Islanders are the definition of a team that’s looking for an upgrade offensively—flat out, that’s the New York Islanders."

Marner is coming off a tremendous 2024-25 season where he scored 102 points in 81 games. He also got 13 (2G and 11A) points in 13 postseason games.

Bryan Hayes on bringing back John Tavares to the New York Islanders

John Tavares was the 1st overall pick by New York in 2009 and spent nine seasons with the team. Then he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, where he spent seven seasons. If he doesn’t re-sign with Toronto, he’s set to become an UFA this July.

On the possibility of Tavares returning to New York, NHL analyst Bryan Hayes said:

"I don't know. That's a good question. Have bygones become bygones seven years later? Has the ship just sailed? Does John really want to go back? He may be like, 'Dude, I left for a reason.'"

Hayes pointed out that everything he's heard and everything Tavares has said publicly indicates he has no interest in leaving Toronto. He added that the only scenario where he could see Tavares leaving for the Islanders or another team is if Toronto doesn't bring him back.

