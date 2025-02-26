  • home icon
  • NHL analyst speculates whether $100,800,000 'buddy' could lure Sidney Crosby to blockbuster trade move

NHL analyst speculates whether $100,800,000 'buddy' could lure Sidney Crosby to blockbuster trade move

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 26, 2025 19:06 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL insider talked about a potential scenario of Sidney Crosby's trade out of Pittsburgh (Source: Imagn)

TSN Hockey analyst Carlo Colaiacovo asks insider Bryan Hayes if Sidney Crosby might reconsider his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins after playing with Nathan MacKinnon at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby and MacKinnon have a strong friendship as both centers are former No. 1 picks from Nova Scotia.

"I'm, I'm not sure it happens before the trade deadline," Hayes said on TSN's OverDrive. "It feels like an off season move, or sit right like now, if he's gonna eventually conclude."

MacKinnon, who signed an eight-year, $100.8 million contract with Colorado, is one of the league's top players. His contract with the Avalanche will extend until the 2030-31 season. Furthermore, the Avalanche are a contender with young defencemen such as Cale Makar. So, they have another chance at the Stanley Cup and could benefit from Sidney Crosby's expertise.

Talking about winning with Nathan MacKinnon in the 4 Nations Face Off, Hayes shared that if Crosby considers a trade, he would want it done in secrecy and quickly.

"That's the thing. And... if you're gonna get to that conclusion, do it as quickly as you can," Hayes said. "Yes, like, if it's in the back of your mind that you kind of realize, all right, I don't think I can finish this dance. It's gonna get worse before it gets better. And that's likely what's gonna happen in Pittsburgh."
Why are there talks about Sidney Crosby's trade out of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Sidney Crosby is in his 20th NHL season. He has 60 points in 58 games this season. He has scored over 90 points in the last two seasons.

However, the Penguins are struggling near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. In September, Crosby signed a two-year, $17.4 million extension with an $8.7 million cap hit till 2026-27. But it seems like nothing is changing for the team after missing two straight playoffs.

The Penguins may trade Erik Karlsson before the deadline on March 7, but Crosby has stayed loyal to the team. With Pittsburgh rebuilding, insiders are talking about a trade for Crosby to give him another shot at winning a Stanley Cup.

Edited by Krutik Jain
