NHL analyst speculates whether John Tavares’ ‘revival’ season could shut down Mitch Marner, $2,775,000 stars’ future with Maple Leafs

John Tavares is having a strong season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has scored 36 goals and 70 points so far. This matches his second-best goal total as a Leaf, and he still has seven games left in hand.

Ad

Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, he has scored 15 goals as the League leader. And this form shows that he is still valuable as a reliable second-line center.

In his Friday column for Daily Face-off, NHL analyst Matt Larkin said that Tavares could earn around $8 million on a new contract. His current seven-year, $77 million contract ends after this season. He is 34 years old and in his 16th NHL season. That number is not too high, but it could still affect the team’s cap space. The Maple Leafs may have $27 million in space next season.

Ad

Trending

The team also needs to think about Mitch Marner. His contract ends after next season, and he could ask for up to $14 million. Marner has 93 points (24 goals and 69 assists) this season. He has been important for the team, especially when Auston Matthews was injured. He plays more than 21 minutes per game.

Another important player is Matthew Knies. He has 26 goals and 25 assists this season. He is playing well and has a strong two-way game. His current three-year, $2,775,000 contract ends after next season. He earns under $1 million now but will need a big raise.

Ad

"It’s unlikely they can allot any money to Tavares before making the decision on superstar right winger Mitch Marner. He could command up to $14 million on the open market.

"The Leafs project to have more than $27 million in cap space, but unicorn power forward Matthew Knies is a pending RFA ... Is there enough money to keep all three forwards?" Larkin wrote.

Ad

Maple Leafs may not have enough money to keep Tavares, Marner and Knies. Tavares’ strong season gives the team a hard choice. If he stays, it may affect what the Leafs can offer Marner. The team also wants to sign Knies long-term. So, these three contracts will shape what the team can do next.

Mitch Marner talked about his contract extension with the Maple Leafs

Before playing the LA Kings on Saturday, Mitch Marner spoke about his contract situation. He refrained from divulging any important insights into his contract negotiation process with the Maple Leafs and kept reiterating that he is focused on playing hockey.

Ad

"No, I mean, I’m here to play hockey,” Marner said about his contract, via The Athletic. "That’ll come when that’ll come."

Marner called it a business and said he is taking things day by day. He also didn’t say if talks with his agent Darren Ferris have paused. He just wants to play and enjoy the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with 3 years of experience as a travel writer. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr, while John Tortorella is his favorite coach of all time due to his outspoken personality.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama