NHL analyst states top UFA Mitch Marner's $14 million demand can only be met by teams with "no capability of winning in the near future" 

NHL analyst Frankie Corrado recently said Mitch Marner's reported $14 million contract demand could likely only be met by teams "with no capability of winning in the near future."

Ad

Marner's current six-year, $65 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to expire on July 1, and after another early playoff exit, speculation is growing that Toronto may not re-sign the star winger.

Now, Marner is speculated to get $14 million per year or more in any other teams looking to get him.

Speaking on "SportsCenter" with Jay Onrait, Frankie Corrado said:

"If Mitch Marner takes a $14 million AAV somewhere, it's likely going to be with a team that has no capability of winning in the near future. I think of teams that are lower in the standings that have a ton of cap space, that need to get over the hump.”

Ad

Trending

(from 0:49 mark onwards)

Ad

Corrado further pointed out that a team like Chicago could use someone to complement Connor Bedard, while for Anaheim, adding a player like Mitch Marner would fit well with their young roster.

But if Marner’s aiming to join a contender in win-now mode, he’ll have to lower his price tag. Those teams already have big money committed to their top players chasing a championship.

Marner finished the regular season with 102 points, including 75 assists, in 81 games. He followed it up with 13 points in 13 playoff games for Toronto.

Ad

While nothing is certain until Marner officially hits the open market on July 1, Corrado's analysis suggests that the teams willing to meet Marner's high salary demands may not be in a position to contend for the Stanley Cup in the immediate future.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs have made an effort to start contract talks with Mitch Marner’s camp, but so far, they haven’t heard anything back. On the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Friedman said:

Ad

“And I think everyone knows the way this is going to be heading, that on July 1, he’s going to go out there, he’s going to hit the market, he’s going to sign a contract, and he’s not coming back to Toronto.”

In Friedman's view, Marner will likely sign a lucrative offer sheet with another team rather than re-sign in Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama