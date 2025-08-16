NHL analyst Stu Cowan makes his expectation clear for $2,590,002 new Canadiens winger

The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Zack Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues after trading defenseman Logan Mailloux around the start of 2025 free agency. Bolduc, 22, is signed to a three-year, $2,590,002 contract. His rookie contract runs through the 2025-26 season, after which he will be a restricted free agent.NHL analyst Stu Cowan spoke about the trade on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro. &quot;This kid's a 17th overall draft pick, right?&quot; Cowan said. &quot;I mean, he's got talent; there's no doubt about that. And you know, the St. Louis Blues GM (Doug Armstrong) was talking about how difficult it was for him to give up Bolduc, but they needed defense, right?&quot;So that's why they were willing to make the trade and get Logan Mailloux, and the Canadians needed forward. So it's one of those trades that could work out well for both teams, but I'm excited to see Zack Bolduc on this team and what he can bring.&quot;Bolduc had 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 72 games last season. He ranked fourth among NHL rookies in goals. He also led all first-year players with a +20 rating. In the playoffs, he recorded one assist in seven games. The Blues were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.Cowan also said Bolduc seemed excited to join the Canadiens and believes the young winger can handle the pressure of playing in Montreal.&quot;They (Habs) do their research on players, Right?&quot; Cowan said. &quot;They're obviously confident this is a Quebec kid who can, who can play in this market and handle the pressure that comes with this market, and hopefully thrive in this market.&quot;Also, he (Bolduc) seems so excited about coming to play with Montreal. He was a little shocked at first when he learned about the trade, he didn't expect it coming but when he found out there was Montreal. He's happy about it, obviously. So he's one of those guys I'm really looking forward to see.&quot;Canadiens see potential in Zack Bolduc to help their lineupZack Bolduc showed strong growth in his second NHL season. He improved from nine points in 25 games as a rookie to 36 points. Meanwhile, his ice time saw a jump of only 48 seconds. He was solid with his two-way play, something the Habs will value a lot.Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes hopes Bolduc can build on his progress. The team values his mix of scoring and physical play.&quot;First of all, it’s his potential, but it's also his style of play,&quot; Hughes said, via NHL.com. &quot;He's a good skater, and we saw a big improvement in his physical side ... And it's also his offensive potential.&quot;So, Bolduc could be a good fit for the Canadiens’ lineup. With one season left on his deal, he has time to develop further. His performance will decide his next contract numbers.